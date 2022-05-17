One Way to Improve Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials

Disrupted topological organization of brain functional networks has been widely reported in bipolar disorder. However, the potential clinical implications of structural connectome abnormalities have not been systematically investigated. The present study included 109 unmedicated subjects with acute mania who were assigned to 8 weeks of treatment with quetiapine or lithium and 60 healthy controls. High resolution 3D-T1 weighted magnetic resonance images (MRI) were collected from both groups at baseline, week 1 and week 8. Brain networks were constructed based on the similarity of morphological features across brain regions and analyzed using graph theory approaches. At baseline, individuals with bipolar disorder illness showed significantly lower clustering coefficient (Cp) (p"‰="‰0.012) and normalized characteristic path length (Î») (p"‰="‰0.004) compared to healthy individuals, as well as differences in nodal centralities across multiple brain regions. No baseline or post-treatment differences were identified between drug treatment conditions, so change after treatment were considered in the combined treatment groups. Relative to healthy individuals, differences in Cp, Î» and cingulate gyrus nodal centrality were significantly reduced with treatment; changes in these parameters correlated with changes in Young Mania Rating Scale scores. Baseline structural connectome matrices significantly differentiated responder and non-responder groups at 8 weeks with 74% accuracy. Global and nodal network alterations evident at baseline were normalized with treatment and these changes associated with symptomatic improvement. Further, baseline structural connectome matrices predicted treatment response. These findings suggest that structural connectome abnormalities are clinically significant and may be useful for predicting clinical outcome of treatment and tracking drug effects on brain anatomy in bipolar disorder.

