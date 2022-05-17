ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

One Way to Improve Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials

By Trent Straube
Researchers conduct clinical trials to determine whether new drugs and medical procedures are safe and effective. However, because of biological differences, not all races and ethnicities respond to meds the same way. What’s more, certain diseases such as COVID-19, HIV and Type 2 diabetes are more prevalent among minority populations, including...

Related
Cancer Health

Black and Latino Churches Launch Anti-Tobacco Youth Initiative

Preach it, indeed! Nearly 150,000 African-American and Latino churches—representing nearly 27.7 million people—are educating children and teens on the dangers of tobacco. Spearheaded by the National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), the effort dovetails with an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration that it seeks to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to help alleviate health disparities.
Fresh Determination and New Knowledge for HIV Clinical Research

Building on momentum from the highly successful COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) is launching a new HIV awareness campaign and unveiling a first-of-its-kind national registry that will provide updated HIV information and make it easier to learn about and participate in HIV clinical trials at HelpEndHIV.org.
NanoViricides Begins Drug Development Against Severe Pediatric Hepatitis; Expects To Be Successful In Short Period If Existing Candidates In Drug Library Prove Effective

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) recently reported that it had begun drug development to combat recent cases of severe pediatric hepatitis. Specifically, the company has initiated a program to screen its library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides against human Adenovirus 41 Type F (hAd41-F), believed to be strongly associated with the occurrence of severe hepatitis syndrome in some children, causing liver transplants as well as fatalities in large percentages of cases.
MedicalXpress

Racial disparities seen in treatment for patients with acute coronary syndrome and history of cocaine use

Insights from a National Inpatient Sample Database examining race and the rates of cardiac catheterization or revascularization for acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients with a history of cocaine use is being presented today at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The findings reveal rates of cardiac catheterization and revascularization were significantly lower in non-Hispanic Black (NH Black) patients compared to white patients with ACS and cocaine use.
Shorter life expectancy for people with fatty liver disease

In a new study published in the journal Hepatology, a research group at Karolinska Institutet shows that people with fatty liver disease are expected to live almost three years shorter than the general population. People who have been diagnosed with so-called fatty liver, run an increased risk of developing cardiovascular...
Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
Atopic dermatitis: New research may help improve treatment

A dental researcher at the University of Pennsylvania noted the presence of skin lesions similar to atopic dermatitis during a study with mice. Researchers found that atopic dermatitis may develop differently than previously thought. The researchers learned that fibroblast dysregulation contributes to atopic dermatitis development through RNA analysis. This revelation...
Clinical Research, Cancer Research, Ethnic Diversity, Clinical Trials, Racism, African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Filing Accepted By EMA, Enanta's RSV Candidate Fails, Orphan Drug Tag For Mersana's Gastric Cancer Candidate

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Enanta's RSV Candidate Fails In Low-Risk Patient Population. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc's ENTA EDP-938 failed to reduce the total symptom score compared to placebo in healthy adults with community-acquired Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In this low-risk...
Vertex: Trial of New Type 1 Diabetes Cell Therapy Put on Hold

A trial of a new stem cell-based therapy for type 1 diabetes has been halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due the agency’s judgment that there is insufficient data to support escalating doses of the therapy going forward, according to an announcement from the company developing the therapy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
Changes in the structural brain connectome over the course of a nonrandomized clinical trial for acute mania

Disrupted topological organization of brain functional networks has been widely reported in bipolar disorder. However, the potential clinical implications of structural connectome abnormalities have not been systematically investigated. The present study included 109 unmedicated subjects with acute mania who were assigned to 8 weeks of treatment with quetiapine or lithium and 60 healthy controls. High resolution 3D-T1 weighted magnetic resonance images (MRI) were collected from both groups at baseline, week 1 and week 8. Brain networks were constructed based on the similarity of morphological features across brain regions and analyzed using graph theory approaches. At baseline, individuals with bipolar disorder illness showed significantly lower clustering coefficient (Cp) (p"‰="‰0.012) and normalized characteristic path length (Î») (p"‰="‰0.004) compared to healthy individuals, as well as differences in nodal centralities across multiple brain regions. No baseline or post-treatment differences were identified between drug treatment conditions, so change after treatment were considered in the combined treatment groups. Relative to healthy individuals, differences in Cp, Î» and cingulate gyrus nodal centrality were significantly reduced with treatment; changes in these parameters correlated with changes in Young Mania Rating Scale scores. Baseline structural connectome matrices significantly differentiated responder and non-responder groups at 8 weeks with 74% accuracy. Global and nodal network alterations evident at baseline were normalized with treatment and these changes associated with symptomatic improvement. Further, baseline structural connectome matrices predicted treatment response. These findings suggest that structural connectome abnormalities are clinically significant and may be useful for predicting clinical outcome of treatment and tracking drug effects on brain anatomy in bipolar disorder.
Newest research shows repurposable drugs and spinal fluid trials could potentially lead to Alzheimer’s cure

Developing new treatments for ailments can be a tedious and frustrating process for scientists. Oftentimes, newly developed drugs just don’t work the way they were intended, falling short of expectations and leading to a dead end. But other times, a drug developed for one purpose turns out to be even more effective at treating something completely different. In the past, this has happened with drugs such as prednisone, which was originally meant for inflammatory diseases but actually helps treat Parkinson’s disease symptoms. These are called repurposable drugs. another instance of this took place in 2017 with the realization that medicine for type 2 diabetes could have benefits for those with Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists Identify Characteristics to Better Define Long COVID

A research team supported by the National Institutes of Health has identified characteristics of people with long COVID and those likely to have it. Scientists, using machine learning techniques, analyzed an unprecedented collection of electronic health records (EHRs) available for COVID-19 research to better identify who has long COVID. Exploring...
Yale Research Identifies Causes of Cancer

A team of researchers led by Yale University scientists can now quantify the factors causing changes in the DNA that contribute most to cancer growth in tumors of most major tumor types. In a new paper published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, they say that their new molecular...
GIP"“GLP1 receptor agonist shows promise

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) are incretin hormones that stimulate insulin secretion after food intake, under conditions of hyperglycaemia. A novel dual GIP"“GLP1 receptor agonist, tirzepatide, is currently under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Three new clinical studies have been published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology on tirzepatide use in individuals with T2DM.
AstraZeneca boosts COVID portfolio with RQ Bio deal

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) moved to bolster its COVID-19 portfolio of antibodies on Tuesday with a $157 million licensing deal for experimental therapies developed by newly-launched biotech RQ Bio. In addition to the initial sum, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker faces possible royalty payments as part of the exclusive...
Report: Pfizer, NIH Discussing Study of Longer Paxlovid Dosing Regimen

With increasing concerns about COVID-19 reinfection, Pfizer and the National Institutes of Health are discussing potential studies regarding a longer treatment period with the antiviral medication, Paxlovid. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and scientific adviser to the White House, said the plan...
Scientists develop 'off the shelf' engineered stem cells to treat aggressive brain cancer

Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly aggressive cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. Brain cancers like GBM are challenging to treat because many cancer therapeutics cannot pass through the blood-brain barrier, and more than 90 percent of GBM tumors return after being surgically removed, despite surgery and subsequent chemo- and radiation therapy being the most successful way to treat the disease. In a new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, scientists devised a novel therapeutic strategy for treating GBMs post-surgery by using stem cells taken from healthy donors engineered to attack GBM-specific tumor cells. This strategy demonstrated profound efficacy in preclinical models of GBM, with 100 percent of mice living over 90 days after treatment. Results are published in Nature Communications.
Study Finds Significant Differences in Dementia Based on Race and Ethnicity

According to a recent study, there was greater incidence of dementia among seniors from underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups. While there was some variation by geographical region, rates of dementia were highest for Black and Hispanic participants. Dementia risk represents a public health challenge that deserves greater attention. Dementia...
A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
