Movies

Jeff Bridges Runs from the Law in FX's 'The Old Man'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX has just released the first trailer for its adaptation of Thomas Perry’s The Old Man, pitting Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges and Golden Globes winner John Lithgow head to head. Bridges takes on the lead role of Dan...

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
The Old Man: FX Releases First Trailer for New Jeff Bridges Thriller Series

The last decade or so has seen many of Hollywood's biggest film stars make the jump to television for a new series here or there, and now it's Jeff Bridges' turn to join the bandwagon. The Oscar-winning actor and longtime big screen star is finally set to star in a TV series, taking the lead in the upcoming FX project The Old Man. Based on the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows an aging assassin that finds himself on the run from government agents.
Jack Kehler Dies: ‘Big Lebowski’ Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a character actor who had supporting roles in dozens of TV shows and films over four decades including the Dude’s landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died. He was 75. Kehler’s son, Eddie Kehler told Deadline, that his father died Saturday of complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia, the elder Kehler studied with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman and was a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He was a regular on the short-lived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to star in Yellowstone origin series 1932

A Mosquito Coast reunion between Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is buzzing over at Paramount+, as both stars have joined the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1932. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Hollywood legends will lead Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan's new series, which is set to premiere digitally in December.
‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot. The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two...
Forest Whitaker Reveals New Details on Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ Says Shoot Is Set for August

Click here to read the full article. Forest Whitaker has shed new plot details about Francis Ford Coppola’s mystery project “Megalopolis,” which is set to start shooting in August. The actor-producer, who is in Cannes to receive the festival’s honorary Palme d’Or, suggested he had a substantial role in the new movie, and spoke favorably of Coppola’s script, which is a long-gestating passion project that’s been in the works for 20 years. Coppola invested more than $100 million of his own resources to make the film, which is his first as a director since 2016’s “Distant Vision.” “The cast is coming together,”...
1883 spin-off will focus on legendary Black lawman Bass Reeves, inspiration behind the Lone Ranger

Taylor Sheridan's 1883, part of the ever-expanding Yellowstone TV universe, is getting its own spin-off based on Bass Reeves, the legendary Black marshal of the wild west. Paramount+ announced the limited series, 1883:‌ The‌ Bass‌ Reeves‌ Story, on May 17, along with a slate of new programming including the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starring Yellowstone prequel 1932.
Sandra Oh and Julianne Moore to Star in Margaret Atwood Adaptation 'Stone Mattress' Helmed by Lynne Ramsay

Lynne Ramsay, the director behind We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, is set to helm an adaptation of acclaimed Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s short story Stone Mattress. If this already sounds like a match made in heaven there’s still a cherry on top: Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore and Killing Eve star Sandra Oh are set to star in the film.
‘The Fifth Element’: How Luc Besson’s Space Opera Conquered Cannes 25 Years Ago

It takes a lot to crack the top list of Cannes parties. But an event costing a festival record $1 million and featuring a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show, a futuristic ballet and guests including the biggest A-list couple on the planet, not to mention dinner, fireworks and tickets in the form of a specially-made Swatch watch, certainly sounds like it has the right sort of ludicrous credentials. The party in question was for The Fifth Element, which opened the 50th Cannes Film Festival in 1997 in extravagant, star-studded style and now firmly resides on the list of cinema’s cult classics. Luc...
Cannes Flashback: David Bowie Made His Croisette Debut in 1978 With ‘Just a Gigolo’

David Bowie first appeared at Cannes for a project he later regretted making. The legendary entertainer, who died in 2016 at age 69, hit the Croisette for Just a Gigolo in 1978, two years after earning acclaim for his first major film role as an alien in The Man Who Fell to Earth. Directed by David Hemmings, Just a Gigolo starred Bowie as a World War I hero who becomes a sex worker in Berlin, with Marlene Dietrich playing his madam in her final movie role.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: IFC Films Takes Cristian Mungiu's 'R.M.N.' for North AmericaCannes: Bleecker Street...
John Aylward Dies: ‘ER’ & ‘The West Wing’ Actor Was 75

Click here to read the full article. John Aylward, an actor best known for his portrayals of Dr. Donald Anspaugh on ER and former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on The West Wing, died this week at his home in Seattle. He was 75. Aylward’s death overnight Monday was confirmed by his wife Mary Fields to his longtime agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs. He had been in declining health, according to Fields. “I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being,” Stubbs told Deadline. “He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo...
SEATTLE, WA
Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d’Or

The Cannes Film Festival literally kicked into overdrive (overflight?) on Wednesday as Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick team touched down on the Palais for a high-octane premiere that included eight fighter jets zooming above the event, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colors of the French flag. The actor was already destined to be the biggest draw of Cannes 2022 long before he hit the Croisette, where Top Gun: Maverick is getting splashy promotion by Paramount ahead of its global rollout on May 25. But even by the festival’s own standards, Cruise received the sort of rapturous...
Rob Reiner says Martin Scorsese was 'mad' about Marty DiBergi character in This is Spinal Tap

Rob Reiner has claimed that legendary director Martin Scorsese was "mad" about Reiner's lampooning of him in This is Spinal Tap. In the comedy classic, Reiner plays a fawning documentarian named Marty DiBergi. The character was partly inspired by Scorsese's appearance in The Last Waltz, the acclaimed 1978 concert film-documentary about The Band which the Goodfellas filmmaker also directed.
