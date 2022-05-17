ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo shooting: Biden rebukes 'poison' of white supremacy

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden has condemned white supremacy as "a poison running through our body politic" during a visit to Buffalo, New York. Ten black people were killed at a supermarket in the city on Saturday in what is believed to be a racially motivated hate crime. The suspect,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Diego Garcia
2d ago

All of this is just too convenient for Democrats right now. As the Establishment elite want population control, what’s a few lives in Buffalo or a few thousand lives in Ukraine to them? Yep I’m saying it - planned attack.

Reply
2
Related
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Jill Biden
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#White Supremacy#Poison#Black People#Violent Crime#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy