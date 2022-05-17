When Trinity Hall lacrosse ‘stopped playing scared’, it won a SCT title against its rival

WEST LONG BRANCH – The No. 2 seed Trinity Hall lacrosse team did something that hasn’t been accomplished in 13 years against Rumson-Fair Haven in a girls lacrosse Shore Conference Tournament Final.

And that’s put up double-digits on the scoreboard against the former eight-time defending SCT champion and No. 1 seed Bulldogs.

It took seven Trinity Hall players scoring at least one goal. It took the Monarchs getting the early lead and never relinquishing it. It took an entire team loaded with talent for the 17-7 upset victory on Tuesday night to come into fruition.

Led by head coach Dana Lenneper, a former high school defender at Brick Memorial and a former college defender at Georgian Court University, the Monarchs defense stifled Rumson-Fair Haven in the second half. That defensive masterpiece enabled the Monarchs to end Rumson-Fair Haven’s reign as SCT champions while also winning the school’s first SCT title in girls lacrosse.

Last year, Trinity Hall showed the potential for greatness by ending Rumson-Fair Haven’s iconic 127-game winning streak against Shore Conference competition that dated back to 2012.

This year, the Monarchs took that potential a step farther.

The game plan

“I think that coming into today’s game was a different mentality than last time (we played them on April 21). We had nothing to lose here. They knew that and they knew the players to mark. They knew the players who would cut, who would score, we knew kind of how to stop that. Since that (April 21) game, we spent a ton of time practicing how to close it up and how to make sure we shut down (their scorers). We stopped playing scared. We tried to emphasize to them when you come out playing scared and being fearful, you can’t be successful. It takes over. It consumes you. Today, they just put it all out there.” – Trinity Hall coach Dana Lenneper

Key play

Trinity Hall’s Peyton McGuire has developed a reputation of being a clutch player for the Monarchs this season. In the SCT semifinals on May 13, she scored the game-winning goal as time expired giving the Monarchs a dramatic 12-11 win over Manasquan. Without that goal and without that effort, the Monarchs wouldn’t have been in the SCT Final against Rumson-Fair Haven. So, it was no surprise that McGuire had the go-ahead goal in the first half that vaulted the Monarchs to the commanding lead. McGuire scored with 7:53 left in the first half to give Trinity Hall the lead for good at 4-3.

By the numbers

200 – The number of career saves that Rumson-Fair Haven goalie Kayse Kiernan had after Tuesday’s SCT Final against Trinity Hall.

10 – Is the largest margin of victory for the Monarchs against Rumson-Fair Haven in the history of this rivalry.

4 – The number of Shore Conference Titles combined that Trinity Hall has in all sports. They have two in golf, one in swimming and now one in lacrosse, according to Trinity Hall Director of Athletics’ Alison Le Vine Pugsley

3 – The number of Shore Conference teams (Trinity Hall, Manasquan and Shore) that have defeated Rumson-Fair Haven since 2012.

2 – Is the number of career victories that Trinity Hall has against Rumson-Fair Haven.

Unsung heroes

Trinity Hall was holding a 7-3 lead at halftime against Rumson-Fair Haven and everyone expected Rumson-Fair Haven to mount a strong challenge in the second half. But the Monarchs’ goalie Isabelle Darman was ready. She made six saves, including a couple in the final seven minutes, to make the Monarchs’ lead stand up. Darman was ready for this moment. She played against Rumson-Fair Haven three times last season and once again on April 21 of this season. She had only beaten Rumson-Fair Haven once until Tuesday afternoon at Monmouth University.

They said it

“I caught myself last night saying I wish we had Haven Dora (an All-Shore midfielder sidelined this season by an injury) here to play with us in the Shore Conference Tournament Final. We came in here with the confidence and we were ready to play.” -Trinity Hall’s Paige Nolan

“It means so much to us. We’ve all wanted this since our freshman year here. This has been our dream and our goal. We’ve been working for this the entire season.” -Trinity Hall’s Paige Nolan

“It definitely helped us. In the other games, we came in scared, we were timid, we didn’t have the confidence coming in against Rumson-Fair Haven. But this game, we had absolutely nothing to lose and we came in here with the confidence ready to play and ready to win.” -Trinity Hall’s Paige Nolan

“When I heard that I torn my ACL, it was devastating news. Probably the most devastating news that I’ve heard in my life. The fact that I wouldn’t be able to compete with my team in a history-making season…I didn’t know what to do. So, I knew I had to change in some other ways and grow as a person off the field whether that was cheer for my teammates, show up for practice and show up to games and just bring everything I can energy wise and pumping them up and supporting them.” -Trinity Hall's Haven Dora

“We’ve wanted this championship for so long and to be on the sideline was not where I wanted to be but I’m glad we won. It is (an) amazing (accomplishment) for our school and we totally deserved it. We’ve been working so hard for this. We finally made a name for ourselves.” -Trinity Hall’s Haven Dora

Box score

Trinity Hall 17, Rumson-Fair Haven 7

Trinity Hall (12-3) 7-10 = 17

Rumson-Fair Haven (13-3) 3-4 = 7

Goals: (TH) Mary Kate Allingham 4, Peyton McGuire 3, Alex Popham 3, Paige Nolan 3, Charlotte Webber 2, Lily Wood, Mary Catherine O'Connor; (RFH) Van Nice 3, James 2, Boyle, Braceland.

Assists: (TH) Allingham 3, McGuire 2, Webber, Popham, Nolan; (RFH) Ellie Bown 2, Braceland, Van Nice.

Saves: (TH) Isabelle Darman 6.(RFH) Kayse Kiernan 8;

What’s next?

Trinity Hall will play its next tournament game in the NJSIAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Non-Public A bracket. The Monarchs are tentatively scheduled to host No. 14 seed Donovan Catholic in a first round game on Monday, May 23. Rumson-Fair Haven will play its next tournament game on Tuesday, May 24 in the NJSIAA’s South Group 2 bracket as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will play the winner of No. 9 seed Seneca/No. 8 seed Seneca.

Here is a breakdown of the last six meetings between Rumson-Fair Haven and Trinity Hall

Date of game-Winner of the game-Score

5/17/2022 Trinity Hall 17-7 4/21/2022 Rumson-Fair Haven 10-7

6/15/2021 Rumson-Fair Haven 17-10

5/28/2021 Rumson-Fair Haven 8-6

5/13/2021 Trinity Hall 8-7

5/19/2018 Rumson-Fair Haven 16-1

GIRLS LACROSSE SCT FINALS HISTORY

2021: Rumson-Fair Haven 8, Trinity Hall 6

2020: No SCT due to COVID-19

2019: Rumson-Fair Haven 9, Red Bank Catholic 6

2018: Rumson-Fair Haven 11, Manasquan 7

2017: Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Freehold Township 6

2016: Rumson-Fair Haven 13, Shore 5

2015: Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Shore 5

2014: Rumson-Fair Haven 11, Red Bank Catholic 7

2013: Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Red Bank Catholic 9

2012: Red Bank Catholic 10, Manasquan 9

2011: Shore 9, Rumson-Fair Haven 7

2010: Rumson-Fair Haven 13, Manasquan 5

2009: Shore 13, Rumson-Fair Haven 8

2008: Shore 12, Rumson-Fair Haven 10

2007: Shore 13, Rumson-Fair Haven 5

2006: Shore 10, Red Bank Catholic 6

2005: Shore 8, Jackson Memorial 7

2004: TR North 10, Shore 5

2003: Shore 14, Jackson Memorial 12

2002: Shore 12, Jackson Memorial 9

2001: Jackson Memorial 18, Manasquan 8

2000: TR North 10, Red Bank Catholic 7

1999: Red Bank Catholic 10, TR East 9

1998: Red Bank Catholic 9, TR East 7

