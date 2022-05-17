Breakdown of the Bezos-Biden feud

You thought Elon Musk was the one rich capitalist that was bucking the system. But it turns out this White House can’t keep their friends close.

On May 13th, Joe Biden tweeted out:

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, took exception, tweeting back:

Bezos doesn’t enter into partisan political discussions often, especially ones that criticize democrats. So it shook the conversationalists enough that he went back and added, two days later:

The Amazon billionaire’s critiques are important enough news that the White House handlers issued a response:

“It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share.”

Again, Bezos responded publicly:

Regardless of how you feel about the inflation issue, it is noteworthy that even the normally head-low American oligarchs are frustrated with the way this administration is handling the economy.