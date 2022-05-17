ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Breakdown of the Bezos-Biden feud

By Ryan Wiggins, Wiggins America
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvhPG_0fhCMwDF00

You thought Elon Musk was the one rich capitalist that was bucking the system. But it turns out this White House can’t keep their friends close.

On May 13th, Joe Biden tweeted out:

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, took exception, tweeting back:

Bezos doesn’t enter into partisan political discussions often, especially ones that criticize democrats.  So it shook the conversationalists enough that he went back and added, two days later:

The Amazon billionaire’s critiques are important enough news that the White House handlers issued a response:

“It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share.”

Again, Bezos responded publicly:

Regardless of how you feel about the inflation issue, it is noteworthy that even the normally head-low American oligarchs are frustrated with the way this administration is handling the economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to the Record Lows

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. President Biden has been under heavy fire recently. His presidency started off to a shaky start, and it has been evolving into a full-blown rollercoaster ride ever since. From optical tricks to frame him as a senile old man to the progressive messages coming out of the White House, let's look at why Biden's approval ratings are facing the all-time lows.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Feud#This White House#Disinformation Board#Non Sequitur Board#Raising Corp Taxes#Democrats#The White House
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
577
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy