Try 3 months of Apple streaming services for free at Best Buy

By Amanda Reed
 4 days ago
Tony Ware

Best Buy has made it easier to sample Apple streaming services thanks to its latest deal, featuring three free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music for new subscribers.

Apple users can access these services across their devices and share them with up to six family members. Even better, actions on these devices are private and secure, giving you peace of mind when it comes to your digital footprint and data.

Apple TV+ allows you to stream Apple Original series and films on your television using an Apple TV or another Apple device using the Apple TV app. After free trial, plan automatically renews at $4.99/month until canceled.

Apple Fitness+ features 10 kinds of home workouts with trainers, customized music picks, and fitness metrics displayed on-screen, providing you’re wearing an Apple Watch. $9.99/month after free trial.

Apple News+ allows you to read magazines and newspapers, receive breaking news notifications, and online and offline reading with special access and extended coverage from national media brands. Plan auto-renews for $9.99/mo after trial until canceled.

Apple Music allows you to sync your iTunes library across devices while streaming 70 million songs without ads, all while letting you listen to spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. All that’s missing is an iPhone or iPad and some AirPods 3. $4.99 – $14.99 after trial, depending on plan.

Grab this deal fast, though, before it’s long gone like the iPod.

Comments / 0

Popular Science

Popular Science

