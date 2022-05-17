ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Endorsements roll in for primary election

By Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

Andrew Dunn will be a force for public education

I am delighted to endorse Andrew Dunn for Iowa House District 90. After numerous conversations with Dunn, it is clear to me that he has the personal experience, organizational competencies, and most importantly the personal values to best represent the people of House District 90 and all of Iowa.

Dunn will unequivocally support public education for all. He will fund public schools, support teachers and all educators, and work with all of us to create a public school climate that is a force for educating all students. Please join me in voting for Andrew Dunn on June 7.

-Charlie Eastham, Iowa City

Andrew Dunn, Janice Weiner are most impressive candidates

I support Andrew Dunn in the Democratic Party primary election for Iowa House District 90, and Janice Weiner for Iowa Senate District 45.

Choosing among three very good candidates for HD 90 has been especially difficult. Any one of them would serve us well. However, after having had lengthy conversations with Dunn and Adam Zabner, having listened carefully to all three candidates at a recent League of Women Voters forum, and having recently participated in a "meet and greet" with Christy Wolfe, I have found Dunn to be slightly more knowledgeable about the substantive and political aspects of being a representative in the Iowa Legislature. His answers to questions posed at the LWV forum were superb. He has what it takes to be a terrific legislator.

As for SD 45, I strongly support Weiner. Her background, experience, and values have amply prepared her to serve in the Iowa Senate. Her experience is exceptional. It includes serving in the U. S. Foreign Service and on the City Council of Iowa City. It also includes her volunteer service to Shelter House, Johnson County United Nations Association, the Council for International Visitors to Iowa City, Agudas Achim synagogue, the Democratic Party, and many other entities. How many other Iowa state legislators can claim they have had a comparable background?

Having known Weiner for several years, I also find her to be a person who knows how to listen, ask questions, and learn. These are qualities we need in our state legislators.

-Jim Throgmorton, Iowa City

Janice Weiner has the skills and ideas to represent us well

I am writing in support of Janice Weiner for Iowa Senate District 45, which includes most of Iowa City. This is the seat currently held by Joe Bolkcom.

Weiner is a hardworking member of the Iowa City Council. She has also been an activist, testifying in Des Moines on issues such as voting rights and reproductive rights.

The primary election is June 7, and I plan to vote for the person who shows up when there are issues to be addressed, and always has practical ideas on what needs to be done.

Weiner draws on a successful State Department career as a diplomat, and many of those skills carry over to the job as state senator in Des Moines. A good state senator needs to look past differences and find ways to get things done, speak forcefully when things need to be said, or work quietly behind the scenes when that’s more effective.

Weiner has those skills. She also has ideas for how Democrats across the state can improve their messaging, and will play an important role in encouraging our candidates who live in districts with fewer Democratic voters.

Please join me in voting for Weiner in the June 7 Democratic primary. In-person early voting starts Wednesday at the Johnson County Auditor’s office, drive-through and walk-in. Please plan to vote.

-Emily Silliman, Iowa City

Mike Franken is a Democrat with statewide appeal

I’ve often supported losing candidates whose utopian hopes align with mine. Everything being equal, I choose the woman candidate. But things aren’t equal.

Not this year, not with Iowa Democrats’ U.S. Senate primary choices. It’s too important that Iowa have one Democratic senator. There’s much they can do for Iowa, even if Republicans control the Senate.

For winning, the strongest candidate is former Admiral Mike Franken, hands down. He’s already had Senate experience.

It’s worrisome Abby Finkenauer didn’t have a surplus of nomination signatures, and that she burned through 95% of her early successful fundraising.

Well over 90% of House members are re-elected. Finkenauer is not in that percentage. An inability to get reelected in an eastern Iowa district doesn’t bode well for getting elected statewide.

Donald Trump carried 93 of Iowa's 99 counties. Democrats need a statewide following and party.

Based on my time in Ida County, and in north-central Iowa during my 1974 congressional primary, I believe Franken’s demeanor and ties to the people in smalltown western Iowa will help reach that goal.

Once in Washington, he will immediately enjoy the respect of the other senators.

-Nicholas Johnson, Iowa City

Janice Weiner has shown she will work for us all

I’ve known Janice Weiner since I taught her German at Iowa City West High School. Over the years, first when she spent her senior year as an AFS exchange student in Belgium, then after she left for college and law school, we corresponded and, whenever Weiner was in town visiting her parents, we caught up.

When Weiner joined the U.S. Foreign Service, I knew she had found her first calling. I was so proud: My German student was posted in East Germany as a U.S. diplomat when the Berlin Wall fell, experiencing firsthand that monumental change. And she wasn’t done. When she moved back home with her daughter (who, coming full circle, learned German at West High) and we could once again meet for lunch, go to community theater, and just talk, I was thrilled.

When Weiner got involved in local politics, it was clear she had found her second calling — putting to work her intelligence, curiosity and desire to learn, as she has done with everything else in life. That capacity was on full display when she wove important themes of past, present and future — and our responsibilities as a community — together at the Anne Frank sapling planting just a few weeks ago. I was proud to support her when she ran for City Council and I’m proud to support her run for state Senate District 45.

If I know anything about Weiner, it’s that she’ll continue to listen and learn — and work for us all. I urge you to vote for Janice Weiner in the June 7 primary.

-Heidi Galer, Iowa City

