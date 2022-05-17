ECSO: Man was shot, killed and found lying underneath vehicle at Pensacola apartments

A man was found shot and killed at a Pensacola apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office .

Authorities had not released the identity of the deceased man as of Tuesday afternoon.

ECSO spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson said deputies were dispatched at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday to the Forest Creek Apartments located at 34 Patton Drive after a concerned caller informed law enforcement that they’d seen a person seemingly lying down underneath a vehicle.

Deputies located the man, who was still positioned under the car, upon their arrival at the complex and quickly identified that the man sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson said that no witnesses had come forward as of Tuesday and that investigators had yet to identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

