ECSO: Man was shot, killed and found lying underneath vehicle at Pensacola apartments

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

A man was found shot and killed at a Pensacola apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office .

Authorities had not released the identity of the deceased man as of Tuesday afternoon.

ECSO spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson said deputies were dispatched at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday to the Forest Creek Apartments located at 34 Patton Drive after a concerned caller informed law enforcement that they’d seen a person seemingly lying down underneath a vehicle.

Deputies located the man, who was still positioned under the car, upon their arrival at the complex and quickly identified that the man sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigation: ECSO: Two dead, infant unharmed after murder-suicide in West Pensacola

More from the ECSO: ECSO: California man shot in Pensacola. One arrested, but shooter still at large.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson said that no witnesses had come forward as of Tuesday and that investigators had yet to identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

