Teller County, CO

Firefighters could see slightly better conditions at High Park fire Tuesday

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WntBn_0fhCMGa500
An aerial photo shows the High Park fire burning in Teller County on Thursday. Courtesy Photo BLM 

Firefighters are expecting slightly better conditions Tuesday at the High Park fire that has consumed 1,572 acres in Teller County west of Cripple Creek.

Winds are expected to be slightly less gusty compared to Monday when they reached 25 mph, said Rachael Hohl, a spokeswoman with the fire. Tuesday winds are expected to be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, she said. Those winds are expected to drive fire expansion.

The grasses, trees and other fuels are still critically dry, despite a bit of rain that fell on the fire on Monday, according to a fire report on InciWeb, a federal information hub for large fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbN2j_0fhCMGa500
A map of the High Park fire containment. Courtesy InciWeb

The fire is 37% contained on its northern and western sides, the portion of the fire closest to the Navajo Mountain Mesa and Cripple Creek Ranches subdivisions, federal maps show.

A federal Type 1 Incident Management Team is managing the fire with 279 personnel and three Type 1 and two Type 2 helicopters. Type 1 helicopters are larger.

Incident team members and local officials are scheduled to hold a town hall about the fire 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cripple Creek Victor High School. Questions such as how long the fire may burn will be addressed at that meeting, Hohl said.

Mandatory evacuations for the Lakemoor subdivision is still in place and an interactive map is available here.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Denver Gazette

