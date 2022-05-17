Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening in Cumberland

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Hardy County man is jailed after witnesses claim he puled an AK-47 rifle on a restaurant employee during an argument. The incident happened April 29th at the Burger King in Moorefield, W.Va. According to the criminal complain, Eric Phares, 28, of Moorefield and his wife got into an argument with an employee who had brought their food out to their vehicle. The restaurant’s assistant manager says surveillance video shows Phares getting out of the vehicle an pulling out the rifle and pointing it at the employee and the restaurant. He then laid the rifle back in his car.

HARDY COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO