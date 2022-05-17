ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

14 Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to help locate...

Man grazed by a bullet in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was non-fatally shot in Baltimore County Friday. According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Braeside Road. Once on scene, police located a man with a graze wound from a gunshot. He was taken...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Teen, Man Injured In East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teenager and a man were injured in a shooting Friday evening in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue for a shooting, where they found a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were hospitalized. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Teenager among 3 shot Friday evening in Baltimore

A teenager was among three people shot early Friday evening in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue, where a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot. Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
