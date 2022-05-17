One of two men killed in Aurora shooting identified

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. welcomia

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the identity of one of two men who were killed in a shooting Friday in Aurora.

Va-Jon Donovan Lewis, 20, was fatally shot around 5 p.m. in the 15000 block of East Sixth Avenue. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

"The facts and circumstances leading up to this shooting are still being determined," Aurora police have said.

The coroner has yet to release the name of the other person who was killed in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7807. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.