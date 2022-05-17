An Investigation is Underway in Roane County after Two Dead Bodies Found in Home

Investigators in Roane County still looking for answers after two people are found dead in a home. Officials say they are treating this as a double homicide. The incident happened at 662 Buck Creek Road in East Roane County Monday. Police say the victims are 67 year-old Steve Groover and 62 year-old Cindy Scruggs.
The Knoxville fire department is investigating what caused an early morning fire. Crews responding to 202 Cedar Lane and found flames coming from the rear of the home, which was vacant, and was moderately damaged by the fire. Authorities say it does appear that people were illegally occupying the home...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identifying a theft suspect. Officials say the person stole a 16-foot trailer on Piney Road in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County. Pictured is the SUV the suspect reportedly used to steal the trailer. Those with information are...
Authorities in Scott County are asking for your help to find a 40-year-old man who has been missing over a week ago. Justin Lowe was last seen on May 5th near a home in the Widows Lane area of Pioneer. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts...
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify two people suspected of passing fraudulent checks. The two were using the victim’s information when making purchases throughout Knoxville around April 6th. If you have any information, you are asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. You may...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior reliever Kirby Connell was named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference office announced Wednesday. Connell served not only the local community of Knoxville, but around the globe as he participated in the VOLeaders summer immersion experience in Belize. During the service trip, Connell, alongside other Vols and Lady Vols, worked with the Hearts of Christ Children’s Ministry and the YMCA of Belize to strengthen the community and form bonds with locals through sport.
Knoxville City Council passes Mayor Kincannon’s budget for this year, which includes a property tax increase. With this approved change, the property tax for Knoxville residents will go up by at least 50 cents for every $100 your property is evaluated. Mayor Kincannon says that if you have a...
STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 1/1 Tennessee wraps up the 2022 regular season with a three-game set at Mississippi State beginning Thursday night at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee, having already clinched the regular-season championship and the top seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, is looking to finish the regular season strong facing last year’s national champion on the road.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Top-ranked Tennessee concludes its home regular season schedule on Tuesday facing Belmont at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are looking for their 13th midweek victory of the season on Tuesday. A win would mark the second-highest total in a single season since 2001.
