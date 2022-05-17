An Investigation is Underway in Roane County after Two Dead Bodies Found in Home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior reliever Kirby Connell was named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference office announced Wednesday. Connell served not only the local community of Knoxville, but around the globe as he participated in the VOLeaders summer immersion experience in Belize. During the service trip, Connell, alongside other Vols and Lady Vols, worked with the Hearts of Christ Children’s Ministry and the YMCA of Belize to strengthen the community and form bonds with locals through sport.

