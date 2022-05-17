Former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts to interview for Hornets job

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets continue to add candidates to their coaching search.

Reported by Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Hornets are scheduled to interview former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching vacancy this week.

Stotts, who has already interviewed for the Lakers’ vacancy, joins a long list of candidates for the Hornets’ job, that includes Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, and two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni.

Reported by Marc Stein, D’Antoni had found himself to be in a ‘strong position’ for the job due to his experience and ability to connect offensively with LaMelo Ball.

Stotts and the Trail Blazers mutually parted ways last season after their fourth first-round exit in five years.

