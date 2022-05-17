ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts to interview for Hornets job

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BALDU_0fhCKXPc00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets continue to add candidates to their coaching search.

Reported by Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Hornets are scheduled to interview former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching vacancy this week.

Stotts, who has already interviewed for the Lakers’ vacancy, joins a long list of candidates for the Hornets’ job, that includes Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, and two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni.

Reported by Marc Stein, D’Antoni had found himself to be in a ‘strong position’ for the job due to his experience and ability to connect offensively with LaMelo Ball.

Stotts and the Trail Blazers mutually parted ways last season after their fourth first-round exit in five years.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the Hornets’ coaching search.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Says Steph Curry Was Asking Teammates Questions To Complete His College Assignments During The Season

Steph Curry seems to be getting better and better as the playoffs go on. Curry was again stellar in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors mounted an amazing comeback in the second half after being down 14 points halfway through the game, and Curry sunk some insanely clutch shots to protect the lead once they got it.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban: Fans React

Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying to recruit a player, presumably five-star cornerback Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Lakers#Bucks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft combine 2022: Top scrimmage performers from Chicago

The NBA draft combine tipped off on Wednesday as 80-plus prospects competed in various on-court activities in front of scouts, coaches and executives in Chicago, Illinois. The combine features 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. The week can provide a great chance for a player to showcase their skill set as several individuals often help themselves at the event.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics highlights: Boston stumbles in Game 3, fall to Miami Heat 109-103

The Boston Celtics got punked on their home floor of TD Garden in Game 3 of their series with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, falling 109-103 to the Heat after nearly digging their way out of a 26-point deficit in a game that saw both veteran point guard Marcus Smart and All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum exit the game temporarily due to injuries and Heat star forward Jimmy Butler (knee) for the remainder of the game in the second half.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy