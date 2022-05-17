Clearwater police locate 11-year-old who walked away from school
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have located a child they say walked away from Plumb Elementary school Tuesday morning.
Police tweeted information that the child had been found.
