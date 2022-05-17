Clearwater police locate 11-year-old who walked away from school

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says three people have been found dead inside a Riverview home, in what they believe is a double murder-suicide. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas Schultz, called 911 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and told the dispatcher, "We were just in an impossible situation with no way out."

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO