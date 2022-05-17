ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater police locate 11-year-old who walked away from school

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have located a child they say walked away from Plumb Elementary school Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted information that the child had been found.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

