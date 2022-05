REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested after he broke into a Redding motel room and attacked the people inside, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers responded to the Bridgeway Inn & Suites on Bechelli Lane early Tuesday morning after getting reports of an intoxicated guest causing a disturbance. Officers say they were confronted by 49-year-old James Kilcrease, who was bleeding from the head and armed with a hammer.

