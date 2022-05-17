ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl Stays In Stellar Shape Following 70-Lb Weight Loss: Photos

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Sharing her slimdown secrets! After losing 70 pounds, Love Is Blind ’s Danielle Ruhl is no stranger to transforming her body — and she revealed to Us Weekly exactly how she’s staying in tip-top shape.

The marketing director, 29, found love with now-husband Nick Thompson on the Netflix series’ second season. After Love Is Blind aired earlier this year, the fan favorite — who had opened up about her weight-loss journey on the show — shared a series of photos in March that highlighted her fluctuating weight throughout the years.

“Showing this to remind myself and everyone that beauty comes from the inside,” she wrote via Instagram in late March, admitting she gained 20 pounds while filming the dating reality series. “We should love ourselves no matter what."

Nowadays, Ruhl is looking — and feeling — better than ever, revealing she maintains her glow-up with the help of personal trainer Joshua Lipsey . ( The Core-Fix founder specializes in creating virtual personal training workouts that are ideal for those on the go.) “Having Josh virtually working out alongside me teaches me how to ensure I am nailing all of the exercises correctly,” Ruhl exclusively told Us . “I also feel less embarrassed learning new workouts … [and] being able to do this from the comfort of my home.”

Despite Ruhl's hectic schedule — the reality TV personality and Thompson, 26, are currently fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of St. Jude Play Live, and she's blogs about mental health for her website — always makes time to squeeze in a quick sweat sesh. "Working out regularly not only helps me physically, but mentally," she admitted. "Taking one hour out of your day to prioritize my health ultimately improves my mood."

Another perk? Lipsey's virtual workouts haven’t just helped her keep the weight off — it’s also improved her health overall. “I told Joshua I wanted to focus on workouts that do not only hurt my back due to scoliosis, but will build strength to decrease the pain,” she explained to Us . “Throughout our sessions, both of us have already noticed that my posture has gotten better, and my back pain has reduced.”

Scroll down for three of the celebrity trainer's most effective exercises:

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Reality Tv#Celebrity
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Twins With Daughter True While Khloe Kardashian Travels to Italy for Kourtney and Travis’ 3rd Wedding

Father-daughter bonding! As many of the Kardashian-Jenner crew journeyed to Italy to celebrate the weekend nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson stayed home with his little girl. “Twinz ❤️ ❤️,” the Canada native, 31, captioned a Friday, May 20, Instagram Story selfie with daughter True, 4, smiling as they unboxed a brand-new L.O.L. Surprise! […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robert Graham Reacts to Ex Becca Tilley Dating Hayley Kiyoko: ‘Love This So Much’

No hard feelings! Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham shared his support for ex-girlfriend Becca Tilley after she revealed her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko. The "Scrubbing In" podcast host, 33, confirmed on Friday, May 20, that she and the "Girls Like Girls" singer, 31, were in a relationship, writing via Twitter, "3rd time’s a charm 🌹 So […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy