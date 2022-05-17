How Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl Stays In Stellar Shape Following 70-Lb Weight Loss: Photos

Sharing her slimdown secrets! After losing 70 pounds, Love Is Blind ’s Danielle Ruhl is no stranger to transforming her body — and she revealed to Us Weekly exactly how she’s staying in tip-top shape.

The marketing director, 29, found love with now-husband Nick Thompson on the Netflix series’ second season. After Love Is Blind aired earlier this year, the fan favorite — who had opened up about her weight-loss journey on the show — shared a series of photos in March that highlighted her fluctuating weight throughout the years.

“Showing this to remind myself and everyone that beauty comes from the inside,” she wrote via Instagram in late March, admitting she gained 20 pounds while filming the dating reality series. “We should love ourselves no matter what."

Nowadays, Ruhl is looking — and feeling — better than ever, revealing she maintains her glow-up with the help of personal trainer Joshua Lipsey . ( The Core-Fix founder specializes in creating virtual personal training workouts that are ideal for those on the go.) “Having Josh virtually working out alongside me teaches me how to ensure I am nailing all of the exercises correctly,” Ruhl exclusively told Us . “I also feel less embarrassed learning new workouts … [and] being able to do this from the comfort of my home.”

Despite Ruhl's hectic schedule — the reality TV personality and Thompson, 26, are currently fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of St. Jude Play Live, and she's blogs about mental health for her website — always makes time to squeeze in a quick sweat sesh. "Working out regularly not only helps me physically, but mentally," she admitted. "Taking one hour out of your day to prioritize my health ultimately improves my mood."

Another perk? Lipsey's virtual workouts haven’t just helped her keep the weight off — it’s also improved her health overall. “I told Joshua I wanted to focus on workouts that do not only hurt my back due to scoliosis, but will build strength to decrease the pain,” she explained to Us . “Throughout our sessions, both of us have already noticed that my posture has gotten better, and my back pain has reduced.”

Scroll down for three of the celebrity trainer's most effective exercises: