Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football's 2022 games against LSU, UF set to be played in primetime on ABC

By Curt Weiler, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Florida State football's two prominent 2022 games against SEC opponents will both be played in primetime on a major network.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the Seminoles' Week 1 game against LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This will be the Seminoles' second game of the season after their Week 0 home opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27.

Additionally, FSU's home game against rival Florida will be on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

'Noles in a familiar spot on Labor Day weekend: primetime

The dates for both games were known and a primetime time slot was known for the LSU game and assumed for the UF matchup, which will be FSU's first home game against UF since 2018.

It will be the eighth time in the last 10 seasons that FSU has played in primetime over the Labor Day weekend. The matchup against the Gators will be the first-ever primetime game on ABC the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The two primetime games in coveted timeslots should give each of FSU's two most important non-conference games prominent coverage.

As of now, these are the only game times that are known for the Seminoles' 2022 season. The rest of the first few weeks of the season should become known in the somewhat near future.

