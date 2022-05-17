ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hot May weather continues in North Texas before weekend storms

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2Ytb_0fhCJR5300

DALLAS (KDAF) — NWS Fort Worth forecasts that the hot weather will continue this week with well above normal temperatures expected.

“The week ahead will remain hot as highs continue in the 90s to lower triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks if spending time outdoors and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coHRj_0fhCJR5300
NWS Fort Worth

There will be a slight switch up over the weekend as a cool-down will arrive after some chances for storms and showers end the streak of hot weather. “Several days of hot weather will be followed by a chance of showers and storms, then a cool-down this weekend as a cold front sweeps through the region.”

