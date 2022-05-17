ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen Kennedy Is Right: Recasting Original ‘Star Wars’ Characters Should Be a “No-Go”

By Brett White
Decider.com
 2 days ago

It’s hard to come up with something new that’s just as good as something old. The old stuff, by definition, has nostalgia built into it — and oftentimes it has decades of adoration backing it up. That’s why we live in nostalgia culture; with the costs to produce and market TV shows and movies at an all-time high, the people in charge want to bet on a sure thing. It doesn’t get more sure than characters that parents and kids grew up knowing, loving, and collecting in miniature plastic form. And therein lies perhaps Star Wars’ biggest problem as a franchise, as laid out in a new feature piece published in Vanity Fair . Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is very aware of the IP tug-of-war that exists between the characters we all grew up loving and the new ones that the franchise needs in order to keep Star Wars going for decades to come. Star Wars wants to keep going back to the classics — Luke, Han, Leia — because who doesn’t love the classics? But there’s a problem that just gets worse by the second: there are no good ways to stop the actors who originally played those characters from aging.

In the VF piece, Kennedy admits that recasting is a no-go. The clearest example is, of course, 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story . That film told the story of a young Han Solo, a role that Harrison Ford (who was in his mid-70s at the time) could not have played. The part went to Alden Ehrenreich, who was in his late-20s at the time. The film became the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars film. While you could blame the summer release date (as opposed to Star Wars’ usual Christmas release date) or the fact that the late-in-production director switch generated a lot of sketchy press and caused the budget to balloon out of control, apparently the reason the film wasn’t a huge success was because they recast Han Solo. “There should be moments along the way when you learn things,” said Kennedy of recasting Han Solo. “Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that.”

photo: Everett Collection

The Internet is piling on Kennedy for her take, but y’know what? She’s right. The Star Wars characters are just not the same as James Bond or, say, any number of supporting characters in the MCU. Because the original trilogy never really stopped being popular, and because there were only those three films for the first 22 years of the franchise, fans are really, really attached to those original actors’ faces. Recasting is a tough thing to pull off when the actors and characters are so closely tied together. And while a number of characters were recast for the prequels — notably Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Uncle Owen, Aunt Beru, etc. — the expectations around Star Wars were drastically different in 1999 compared to 2018. Fans had endured 22 years without a new Star Wars film, and a lot of them were happy with whatever George Lucas delivered (like I was when I was a freshman in high school). But in 2018? After three successive years of blockbuster Star Wars movies in a highly-saturated market? Fan expectations and demands were infinitely higher for poor Alden.

Weirdly, though, is that the VF piece doesn’t get into Kathleen Kennedy’s take on the other method that Lucasfilm has used to keep classic characters in rotation: that creepy deepfake technology that transformed senior citizen Mark Hamill into post- Return of the Jedi Luke for a cameo in The Mandalorian and an entire episode of The Book of Boba Fett . And before that, it was used to bring Peter Cushing back from the dead as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story . That film also included one shot of a CG Leia Organa, looking like a softer and shinier version of 1977 Carrie Fisher. Lucasfilm loves doing that, but we don’t yet know if they think that it’s successful. I think I speak for a sizable chunk of the Star Wars fandom when I say, “No, it is not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WDR5_0fhCJL1v00
Photo: Disney+

Look: it’s just creepy.

The CG de-aging wizardry doesn’t work for the same reason that recasting doesn’t work. They both mess with the versions of the characters that all live in our brains rent-free. It’s impossible to watch a scene with Fluke (Fake Luke) and not be a little bit unnerved — and that’s incredibly distracting from the storytelling! Because of this, it seems like the only clear way for Lucasfilm to move forward is to just cut it out on both fronts altogether. Let the past die. Invest in new characters.

Of course this is easier said than done. Disney+ has locked in a whole bunch of subscribers who are totally jazzed to see characters from the original trilogy pop up in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett . That’s a bonus of setting those shows so close to the classics, around the Star Wars equivalent of, like, 1988. By doing that, the writers and directors of these shows run the risk of narratively wandering into territory that should be populated by When Harry Met Sally -era Carrie Fisher, or Last Crusade -era Harrison Ford, or a Lando Calrissian that looks a lot like Harvey Dent. That’s why the temptation to use those risky techniques is so strong. But I say this to Kathleen Kennedy: that way lies the Dark Side.

As cool as it was to see Tarkin get more screentime, and as breathtaking as it was to see Luke in the prime of his Jedi powers — standing next to Ahsoka Tano! — it’s not worth venturing into the uncanny valley. The uncanny valley should be Mustafar: a place that no one wants to visit.

Photo: Disney+

The thing is, there are still ways for Star Wars to continue forward and completely sidestep this problem — and the Disney+ shows are already putting them to work. There are a lot of A-list Star Wars favorites who don’t rely on a singular actor. Darth Vader, Boba Fett, R2-D2, C-3PO — any character whose face was obstructed (or didn’t exist because they were a puppet) is fair game. The Book of Boba Fett got to have all the space cake and eat it, too; they got to use a character from the original trilogy played by an actor from the prequels, since Temuera Morrison is the only face fans have ever associated with the Fetts. I’m just saying — if Disney+ wants to really make me feel my nostalgia, they’d trot out a show starring Dengar, IG-88, Bossk, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss. No deepfakes needed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is another example of a way forward. Maybe the human characters from the original trilogy need to be retired, yes. But there are three whole movies’ worth of characters played by actors who are in the exact right age to make a comeback in Disney+’s preferred original trilogy era. As Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are discovering, there are a lot of young millennials and Gen Z kids who f’ing love the prequels — and they’re all feeling that pull of nostalgia.

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Even I, someone who could take or leave the prequels, have a fondness for a lot of those actors. Natalie Portman and Liam Neeson look more or less the same and both of their characters could use a modern refresh. Hell yeah, I would kill to see Ian McDiarmid play Palpatine again (anything to erase his turn in Rise of Skywalker from our minds). Not gonna lie, I would even love to see what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni could do with Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best deserves it).

So someone let Kathleen Kennedy and the rest of the Star Wars illuminati know this: the well of 1977 to 1983 is dry, at least as far as mask-less, human characters are concerned. The 1999 to 2005 well, though? It’s waiting, and it is rich.

epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Reacts To The Prequels Being More Appreciated Recently

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas’ colorful galaxy far, far away has entertained audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the beloved sci-fi romp. The space opera’s story has been expanded recently in live-action TV shows on Disney+, to the delight of fans. Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen will be back in his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and recently reacted to the prequels being more appreciated in the last few years.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron "Pushed off to the Side" at Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has grounded Rogue Squadron. Studio president Kathleen Kennedy confirms the Star Wars spinoff from filmmaker Patty Jenkins has been "pushed off to the side" as the Wonder Woman director continues to develop the script with writer Matthew Robinson. In November, THR reported Disney indefinitely delayed production on Rogue Squadron, removing the feature from its production schedule as Jenkins shifted focus to DC's Wonder Woman 3 for Warner Bros. and Cleopatra for Paramount. (Jenkins has since exited the director's chair for the historical drama set to star Gadot.) Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has a release date of December 22, 2023.
MOVIES
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Jon Favreau
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Characters#Vanity Fair#Lucasfilm#Ip#Han#Vf
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
epicstream.com

George Lucas Reveals Where Kevin Feige's Star Wars Film will be Set on

Kevin Feige can easily be credited for turning the Marvel Cinematic Universe into an entertainment juggernaut and while he previously revealed that they're already planning out the franchise's next 10 years, Feige also has his sights set on the Star Wars franchise. In case you weren't aware, the Marvel Studios...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Confirms 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date

For CinemaCon 2022, Disney offered a number of exciting updates and looks including the official title of the upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water, the opening 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the record-breaking debut of Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios immediately worked with director Ryan Coogler to begin developing the sequel.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ewan McGregor asked Hayden Christensen to do Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney Plus‘s upcoming sci-fi series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022, featuring Star Wars alumni Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back in full force action. However, it turns out that we all have to thank McGregor specifically for this prequel Star Wars movies reunion, and for bringing Christensen back into a galaxy far, far away.
MOVIES
The Independent

Star Wars: Rosario Dawson reveals her casting came from a fan suggestion

Rosario Dawson has revealed that a fan suggestion landed her the role of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars.Tano was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein and only existed in animation, however, creative executive Dave Filoni had always wanted to include her in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and eventually her own spinoff series. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dawson explained that her casting came as a result of a fan tweeting her an edited photo depicting her as the heroine.“Ummm... Yes, please?” she said of her reaction to the artwork. Lucasfilm – the production company home...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stan Lee Returns to Marvel Studios With Genius Brands, POW! Entertainment Licensing Deal (Exclusive)

Call it Stan Lee: Homecoming. In a unique deal, Stan Lee, the beloved co-creator of Spider-Man, Avengers and Hulk who died in 2018, is returning to Marvel Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesAbandoned 'Fantastic Four' Film Star Alex Hyde-White Talks Cherished Legacy and New "Force to Be Reckoned With" Reed Richards ActorFantastic Four: A Complicated Cinematic Flashback -- And Why Fans Are Elated for Group's Future Following 'Doctor Strange 2' Marvel has signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to license the name...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Disney Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Mystery Series From ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Director Jon Watts As Well As Details On ‘Obi-Wan, ‘Andor,’ ‘The Acolyte’

Click here to read the full article. A little more than a week before Disney’s Star Wars Celebration fan event, LucasFilm primed the pump in a lengthy Vanity Fair cover story revealing details about the constellation of Star Wars projects headed for Disney+. Possibly the most intriguing bit of news in the piece is confirmation of a mystery series from Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford. Described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of the classic Amblin films of the 1980s — think E.T., Gremlins, The Goonies — it’s set in a galaxy far, far away. The...
NFL
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Darth Vader Returns in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer

Happy May the 4th — AKA Star Wars Day. What better way to celebrate than with a new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series?. (I guess if we’re looking at that question non-rhetorically the better way to celebrate would have been to just surprise drop some episodes of the show on Disney+ this morning. So you’ll have to settle for the trailer.)
MOVIES
TechRadar

The era of movie trilogies looks to be over for Star Wars...

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair that goes into great detail about the franchise and its many TV offshoots, Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy spoke about plans for a return to the big screen -- and cast doubt on two big projects. Spoiler alert: Future Star Wars movies will...
MOVIES
Decider.com

