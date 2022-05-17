ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics vs. Heat Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Heat-Celtics Series Online

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals!

We’re down to the final four teams as the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors collide out west, while the Heat and Celtics meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston ousted the defending champs in a tough seven-game series to advance to the conference finals, while the Heat were able to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.The two teams will play every other night on ESPN or ABC, with Games 2, 3, and 4 scheduled for Thursday, May 19, Saturday, May 21, and Monday, May 23 (all with an 8:30 p.m. ET start time).

Can Jayson Tatum lead the Celtics to a Game 1 victory, or will Miami take care of business at home? From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Game 1 of the Celtics-Heats series live online.

CELTICS VS HEAT GAME 1: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO

Tonight’s matchup (May 17) is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

HEAT VS CELTICS GAME 1 LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can stream Game 1 live on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. Additional live streaming options below.

WHERE TO WATCH CELTICS VS BUCKS GAME 1 LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also watch tonight’s game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options provide an ESPN live stream. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOYom_0fhCJJGT00
Photo: Getty Images

CELTICS-HEAT GAME 1 HULU LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), you can watch tonight’s game live via the service’s ESPN live stream. Unfortunately, Hulu no longer offers a free trial.

Comments / 0

