ABC 2022-23 Schedule: Network Adds ‘Jeopardy’ Spinoff, New Series with Hilary Swank, Niecy Nash

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago
Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Clash with Sara Haines Over "Rigged" Electoral College: "It Was Founded in Slavery"

'The View's Conservative Guest Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Her Goal Now Is To Convince Viewers That "Trump Is Terrible For Our Country"

Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles Added To Season 3 of 'Big Sky'

Ana Navarro Calls for Republican Accountability Following Buffalo Mass Shooting: "Time to Name Names and Point Fingers"

ABC is adding some star power to its fall schedule. The network revealed its 2022-23 lineup today, and announced the all-new Celebrity Jeopardy will join its returning series, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, both of which are set to air Sunday nights. The new spin on Jeopardy features the same familiar game show format, but swaps out the typical contestants for famous competitors, all of whom will compete for the charity of their choice.

Along with its new take on Jeopardy, ABC is adding three additional new series to its lineup: The Rookie: Feds, a spinoff of the original Rookie series which will star Niecy Nash-Betts; plus Alaska, a drama led by Hilary Swank from Spotlight‘s Tom McCarthy; and Not Dead Yet, a comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, which will debut midseason.

ABC is also bringing back some of its biggest hits for new seasons, including America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Sky, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Shark Tank and Station 19. The network is returning it full comedy slate too, renewing The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics and Abbott Elementary.

The network’s reality hits American Idol and The Bachelor are also returning, along with the unscripted comedy Judge Steve Harvey.

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said in a Tuesday press release. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

Check out the full ABC fall primetime schedule below:

Monday

8/7c: Bachelor in Paradise

10/9c: The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8/7c Bachelor in Paradise

10/9c: The Rookie: Feds

Wednesday

8/7c: The Conners

8:30/7:30c: The Goldbergs

9/8c: Abbott Elementary

9:30/8:30c: Home Economics

10/9c: Big Sky

Thursday

8/7c: Station 19

9/8c: Grey’s Anatomy

10/9c: Alaska

Friday

8/7c: Shark Tank

9/8c: 20/20

Saturday

8/7c: College Football

Sunday

7/6c: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9/8c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10/9c: The Rookie

