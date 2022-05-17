Binder Park Zoo is building a $2 million high ropes course and zip line attraction

Binder Park Zoo is making it possible for its guests to climb like a monkey and soar like and eagle through an upcoming attraction.

On Tuesday, the Battle Creek nonprofit announced construction of a permanent aerial adventure dubbed the Charles and Lynn Zhang SkyLark Ridge. The three-story rope course-style attraction will feature five zip lines that curve around the structure, with patrons suspended in the air via a safety harness.

An additional structure called "Little Larks" will have the same components, but will be scaled down for guests under 48 inches tall.

"SkyLark Ridge is an essential next step for the zoo and is something the entire family can enjoy to create great memories," Diane Thompson, president and CEO of Binder Park Zoo, said in a release. "The important thing is that SkyLark Ridge is helping us fulfill our mission to connect people with nature and inspire them to conserve."

Each participant is fitted with a five-point full-body safety harness that is locked into a secured single redundant sling line for the entire them they are on either attraction. An overhead tracking system allows guests to either walk or climb elements and obstacles like rope ladders, suspended bridges and cargo nets at their own pace.

The project cost $2 million, with the zoo raising $1.8 million to date though donations. Lead donors Charles and Lynn Zhang launched the fundraising campaign with a historic $1 million gift and naming rights.

“The Zhangs are philanthropists in the truest sense of the word, and their incredible support for this project at Binder Park Zoo not only elevates our mission, but our message of conservation, too,” Thompson said. “Charles and Lynn share a deep love and respect for wildlife and they understand that meaningful zoo experiences can change the narrative for saving animal species. Their gift is an investment in the preservation of our natural world for, which we are very grateful."

The SkyLark Ridge project was designed by Allegan-based RCI Adventure Products. The course design will anchor to eight steel columns, spanning 15,000 total square feet and rising to 36 feet at its highest point.

SkyLark Ridge will be located in the East Zoo at the former WildLife Discovery Theater across from the Binda Conservation Carousel. According to the release, it will be the largest of its kind in Michigan. The experience will initially be to zoo guests, but once complete, the zoo will modify a separate entrance for guests to enter as an exclusive experience.

Leslie Walsh, Binder Park Zoo Director of Marketing and Development, stated in a release that a concept for a zip line attraction at the zoo has been under consideration since the 1990s, when its Wild Africa exhibit opened. "Judging from the enthusiasm and extraordinary support we've enjoyed," she said, "the time is clearly right for SkyLark Ridge at Binder Park Zoo."

While an opening date has yet to be announced, SkyLark Ridge is expected to open during the 2022 summer season.

