ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Binder Park Zoo is building a $2 million high ropes course and zip line attraction

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX6Kn_0fhCJ2LN00

Binder Park Zoo is making it possible for its guests to climb like a monkey and soar like and eagle through an upcoming attraction.

On Tuesday, the Battle Creek nonprofit announced construction of a permanent aerial adventure dubbed the Charles and Lynn Zhang SkyLark Ridge. The three-story rope course-style attraction will feature five zip lines that curve around the structure, with patrons suspended in the air via a safety harness.

An additional structure called "Little Larks" will have the same components, but will be scaled down for guests under 48 inches tall.

"SkyLark Ridge is an essential next step for the zoo and is something the entire family can enjoy to create great memories," Diane Thompson, president and CEO of Binder Park Zoo, said in a release. "The important thing is that SkyLark Ridge is helping us fulfill our mission to connect people with nature and inspire them to conserve."

MORE : A crescendo of creativity: Binder Park Zoo unveils interactive 'Music Garden'

Al the 600-pound tortoise on the mend at Binder Park Zoo

What to know as Binder Park Zoo opens for its 45th season

Each participant is fitted with a five-point full-body safety harness that is locked into a secured single redundant sling line for the entire them they are on either attraction. An overhead tracking system allows guests to either walk or climb elements and obstacles like rope ladders, suspended bridges and cargo nets at their own pace.

The project cost $2 million, with the zoo raising $1.8 million to date though donations. Lead donors Charles and Lynn Zhang launched the fundraising campaign with a historic $1 million gift and naming rights.

“The Zhangs are philanthropists in the truest sense of the word, and their incredible support for this project at Binder Park Zoo not only elevates our mission, but our message of conservation, too,” Thompson said. “Charles and Lynn share a deep love and respect for wildlife and they understand that meaningful zoo experiences can change the narrative for saving animal species. Their gift is an investment in the preservation of our natural world for, which we are very grateful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291CQA_0fhCJ2LN00

The SkyLark Ridge project was designed by Allegan-based RCI Adventure Products. The course design will anchor to eight steel columns, spanning 15,000 total square feet and rising to 36 feet at its highest point.

SkyLark Ridge will be located in the East Zoo at the former WildLife Discovery Theater across from the Binda Conservation Carousel. According to the release, it will be the largest of its kind in Michigan. The experience will initially be to zoo guests, but once complete, the zoo will modify a separate entrance for guests to enter as an exclusive experience.

Leslie Walsh, Binder Park Zoo Director of Marketing and Development, stated in a release that a concept for a zip line attraction at the zoo has been under consideration since the 1990s, when its Wild Africa exhibit opened. "Judging from the enthusiasm and extraordinary support we've enjoyed," she said, "the time is clearly right for SkyLark Ridge at Binder Park Zoo."

While an opening date has yet to be announced, SkyLark Ridge is expected to open during the 2022 summer season.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Binder Park Zoo is building a $2 million high ropes course and zip line attraction

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Gorilla At Grand Rapids Zoo Throws Poop At Grandma’s Face

We've all been to the zoo, had an enjoyable time, love the zoo, and take any opportunity to go, some don't mind going to the zoo and can enjoy it if they go, and lastly, there's those who have had an awful experience and have sworn to never go to the zoo again. Let's be honest though going to the zoo is a risk in itself. As the years have gone on, interacting and petting animals at zoos has become more and more normal these incidents have become more common.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Battle Creek, MI
Lifestyle
WOOD

Huge antique show happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Antique lovers will enjoy a special event going on this weekend in Barry County! Today, Mary Beth from Warehouse One Antiques in Grand Rapids joins us to tell us what they have going on!. Barry County Antique Show. Barry County Fairgrounds. 1350 Highway 37...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Experts Warn People About Dangers Of Going Into Lake Michigan Right Now

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution, especially since it’s too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR’s new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting, especially when temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees, but the water itself is still very cold and can cause hypothermia, according to Jamie Racklyeft with the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. “So, a lot of people would head to the beach enjoying the warm air and then jump in the water and it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binder Park Zoo#The Zoo#Zip Line#Ropes Course#Design
1051thebounce.com

Puppy Found in Michigan Park in Trash Can

This is possibly one of the worst and saddest stories I’ve seen in a long time. It’s always very disturbing to see animals treated badly, but unfortunately, it happens. Authorities recently found a puppy in a trash can at a Michigan park. How heartless can people be? I’m glad authorities found the pup and rescued it, but that doesn’t make this story much better. I can’t wrap my head around the idea that someone would abandon their puppy this way.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
103.3 WKFR

5 Unwritten Rules in Kalamazoo

Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
KALAMAZOO, MI
revuewm.com

Hot off the Pasture: Farmers Markets in West Michigan

Summer is near, which means farmers markets around West Michigan are opening their stalls. When you want the best produce there is out there, along with cheese, dairy, meats and homemade items from crafters and artists, the farmers market is the place to be. They all offer something a little...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Upscale retirement living with a small town price

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and northern parts of the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting a New Ramen Restaurant with Homemade Noodles

Who doesn’t love ramen? Add to that, ramen with homemade noodles, and you have a very special dish. Now, Michigan is getting a new ramen restaurant featuring homemade noodles and many more treats. On a side note, it’s so nice to see new restaurants opening, after so many months...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
634
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy