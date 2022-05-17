ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew French rejoins Albion City Council, filling vacancy in Precinct 6

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
Andrew French never wanted to step down from the Albion City Council, but, he was required to do so in 2018 as his role with the city and job at Albion College were perceived to be conflicting interests.

Four years later, with a new job in Coldwater and an open seat on the council, French is back on board.

"Since I didn’t feel like going off four years ago, but had to, coming back on just seems natural," French said.

Council members unanimously appointed French to the Precinct 6 seat Monday. He takes over for Shane Williamson, who resigned in March amid tension with colleagues.

French was one of three Albion residents to interview for the vacant seat May 2. Gwen Garcia and Devon Mayse also applied, though Mayse withdrew from consideration prior to Monday's meeting.

French will fulfill the remainder of Williamson's term, which expires in December.

A second time on the council

French previously served two four-year terms spanning 2010 to 2018 before stepping aside.

"My first inclination (when Williamson resigned) was, look, we’re without representation and if we’re going to be a functioning democracy, Precinct 6 needs representation," French said. "I’m happy to do that (in the interim)."

French has yet to decide if he will seek re-election in November, admitting it's "a family decision as much as anything."

In the meantime, French said his focus will be on serving Precinct 6 while trying to build consensus and "to learn of the goals and help operationalize those goals so that our city staff feel supported and engaged in the mission of our city."

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder commended French for his willingness to step in.

"Every person in our community deserves to have a voice at this table," Garcia Snyder said. "I know that you will do your best to serve your constituents, to listen and to bring forth their concerns."

One more vacancy to fill

French's appointment leaves only one vacancy on the council.

Linda LaNoue stepped down from her Precinct 5 seat May 13, citing a variety of personal reasons. Her term had been set to expire in December 2024.

Council members have 60 days from May 13 to appoint a replacement for LaNoue's vacant seat, according to the city charter. The individual appointed to the seat would be required to run for re-election in November to complete the term.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Andrew French rejoins Albion City Council, filling vacancy in Precinct 6

