Buffalo, NY

Chuck Todd: GOP using First Amendment to ‘appease the white supremacist movement’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 2 days ago

NBC political director and host of “Meet The Press” Chuck Todd said Tuesday that leading Republicans are using First Amendment protections to “appease” white supremacists in America.

“Look at the way the right try to weaponize the idea that DHS was going to essentially try to attempt to monitor hateful rhetoric. They want to make it seem likes it’s some sort of big brother,” Todd said speaking to NBC reporter Garrett Haake during his daytime show “Meet the Press Daily.”

“This is always what the right does to appease the white supremacist movement — by saying, ‘hey, free speech. Don’t touch speech.’ ”

Todd’s comments come after a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend carried out against shoppers in a predominantly Black neighborhood. The suspect is a white teenager who had allegedly espoused white supremacist ideology in a manifesto posted online before the attack.

Leading Democrats have blamed Republicans’ language on immigration and race relations for bringing the fringe “replacement theory” into mainstream discourse.

Other critics have called on social media companies to do more to monitor and curb hateful content online.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month raised concerns about Nina Jankowicz, head of the new Disinformation Governance Board within the Department of Homeland Security, blasting her as overseeing what they have described as a an “Orwellian ministry of truth.”

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential voices in conservative media, warned on his show Monday that Democrats and President Biden would use the attack in Buffalo as a “pretext” to censor speech.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 43

Viva Satire!
2d ago

When you fight against Censorship of Racism, Bigotry, and Misinformation on Social Media Websites, which are not bound by the First Amendment Freedom of Speech from GOVERNMENT Censorship, it's a fair assumption you're using it yourself.

Reply(19)
16
Independent life
1d ago

This is the same rhetoric that the Disinformation department is based on, the only speech that is allowed is speech the people in power agree with! As it has been with any other decision that Creeper Joe has made, he hasn't thought ahead to how this office could be used when the political tables are reversed. The same dynamic will be in play, those in power can determine what speech isn't Disinformation.

Reply(1)
11
Charles Childers
2d ago

If censorship by the DHS wasn’t actually happening, it wouldn’t be necessary for Chuck Todd to mention it. 😂Thank you Chuck Todd for confirming the intentions of DHS IS to censor free speech and limit the 1st Amendment. 👍🏼

Reply(3)
6
