Tallahassee, FL

Florida State announces game times for LSU and Florida

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

Two broadcast times for the 2022 season have been released.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State football’s games against LSU and Florida will be primetime kickoffs, with both starting at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC. The announcement was made Tuesday as part of the Disney Upfront presentation.

After playing Duquesne in Week 0, the Seminoles head to New Orleans and face LSU on Sunday, Sept. 4. That game marks the eighth time in the last 10 seasons Florida State has been featured in primetime on Labor Day weekend. The Seminoles and Tigers last met in 1991, and Florida State holds a 7-2 lead in the all-time series.

The Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown will be the first Thanksgiving Friday primetime game ever on ABC as FSU will host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25. This year will mark only the second time the teams have met in the regular season on a non-Saturday. The 1979 game was also held on Friday, and Florida State won that matchup 27-16 in Gainesville to complete an 11-0 regular season.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at Seminoles.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Sales and Service Office at (850) 644-1830. A limited number of upper-level seats are available for the LSU game in New Orleans. Visit Seminoles.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

