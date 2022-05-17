ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get your hands on a super promo

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roOrD_0fhCIrwS00

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, with some exciting NBA clashes on display.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

This week’s sports lineup with BetMGM

The final four of the NBA playoffs are set, after a dramatic weekend of events led to four remaining competitors. No.1 seeds in the West Phoenix Suns were taken down in Game 7 by Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics prevailed over reigning NBA Champs Milwaukee Bucks.

The picture now? Miami Heat take on Boston Celtics in the East, Golden State Warriors facing Dallas Mavericks in the West. Both series begin on Wednesday night, and the drama begins once more.

The English Premier League is reaching a dramatic climax, after a weekend which saw Manchester City drop points at West Ham. Liverpool travel to Southampton on Tuesday night, where should Liverpool fail to win, Manchester City would lift the Premier League Title.

The first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round is set to get underway as the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. These two teams squared off four times during the regular season as they split the series with two wins each.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Comments / 0

Related
frontofficesports.com

Women Joining Sports Betting Apps at Faster Rate Than Men

Sports betting is gaining popularity as it becomes legalized in more states, and last year, the amount of women participating grew at a much faster rate than that of men. 4.6 million women joined sports betting apps in 2021, according to Global Wireless Solutions, and female user rates grew 115% compared to 2020.
FIFA
Deadline

NBA Quietly Returns To China’s State-Run TV For Playoffs, First Games Since Oct. 2019

Click here to read the full article. ESPN is reporting that the NBA playoffs are back for China’s TV viewers after a long banishment over controvesial political statements by an executive. The ESPN story by Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru said the return is not being trumpeted by the league, which declined to directly address the return. Instead, it gave a spokeman’s statement extolling the NBA’s right to “inspire and connect people everywhere.’ The story noted the NBA owners collectively have more than $10 billion in asset exposure to China, as well as doing $5 billion of NBA business in the country....
NBA
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Unhappy With New Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are unhappy with the latest Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game added to the subscription service, though it has little to do with the actual game itself. The new game is actually limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it's an EA Play game. As you may know, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users get access to the EA Play library, a perk afforded by the extra $5 a month they pay. That said, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you may have noticed that NHL 22 was added to your Game Pass library yesterday.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy