Phaedra Parks makes surprise cameo in first ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ trailer

The first trailer for “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is here – and features a surprise cameo from Phaedra Parks.

“Give me the tea. I’m very thirsty today,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum jokes to Caroline Brooks while sipping on a cocktail.

“Phaedra, I missed you,” Brooks responds with a laugh.

The trailer teases plenty of extravagance and drama among the new cast members , which in addition to Brooks includes Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and former “Ladies of London” star Caroline Stanbury.

“There’s a lot of wealth here, and we have a lot of gold diggers, too,” Ayan says.

“In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town,” Stanbury adds in a confessional.

Stanbury makes her highly anticipated return to Bravo in a big way , with her wedding to Sergio Carallo playing out on TV. However, the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast host faces a dilemma when her Real Madrid soccer player beau tells her he wants kids of their own.

Meanwhile, Brooks is focusing on opening her own spa, or as she calls it, “the glam central of Dubai.” She also tells her co-stars during a group dinner that her ex-husband is developing the property, while an ex-boyfriend is investing in it.

“It’s very expensive to cheat on me,” Brooks jokes in a confessional. “Ask my exes.”

Milan, who was previously “Miss Jamaica,” hosts her first fashion show for her luxury maternity line Mina Roe. Like many working moms, Milan struggles to balance work and her three boys.

As for Ayan? She made history as Dubai’s first black supermodel and appears to still be going strong with her modeling career – even if that includes sharing the spotlight with a camel or two.

She found love with her husband after coming from a rough childhood, which she breaks down over in the teaser.

The trailer also shows Dr. Al Madani living her life as a successful career woman since launching her business at 15. But as a two-time divorcée, she’s still looking for Mr. Right.

Ali also has a successful business career with her fruit cake company, but her workload has since “doubled if not tripled,” she says. A mother to three, she gets emotional in one scene over the “pressure from [her] family.”

Season 1 of ”The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.