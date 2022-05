(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning Friday, May 20, the westbound lane of Highway 2 will be closed from 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road, with local traffic maintained, for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Traffic will be detoured using 148th Street, Highway 34, and 84th Street. All work is planned to be completed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO