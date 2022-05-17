ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEALTH MINUTE: FIRST OF ITS KIND COVID TEST AUTHORIZED

Wyoming News
As Covid-19 cases are trending up, the FDA has authorized a new first of its kind over the counter Covid-19 test. Also, today, the agency has given the green light for boosters for kids five to eleven.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

