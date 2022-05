The ACC's Coastal Division isn't short on unpredictability or chaos in most college football seasons. The 2022 season is likely to be another challenging year to predict in the Coastal, as Pitt must replace star quarterback Kenny Pickett, Miami is transitioning to a new coach in Mario Cristobal, three teams in the division (Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia) all changed coaches, while Georgia Tech brings back just five starters. North Carolina was the preseason favorite last year, but coach Mack Brown's program must replace Sam Howell and fix a porous defense.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO