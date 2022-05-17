Lois Frankel Calls for More Federal Funds to Help Seniors Suffering From Falls

Last week, the U.S. House Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (LHHS) Appropriations Subcommittee and, after it, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., called for more federal funds to help seniors.

Frankel took part in the meeting on “Healthy Aging: Maximizing the Independence, Well-being, and Health of Older Adults,” which “examined the top health issues facing seniors, including falls, mental health, nutrition, and elder justice.”

“We have over 365,000 seniors living in Palm Beach County, and one of them is very special to me—my 96-year-old mother,” said Frankel at the end of last week. “After her recent fall and recovery, I learned that she was one of 36 million older Americans who fall every year. Through further research, I discovered that medical expenses related to elderly falls cost our health system billions of dollars annually. While there are strategies for prevention, current investments in federal fall prevention programs are too small. Our hearing brought this important information to members, with policy recommendations for going forward.”

Last month, Frankel sent a letter to leaders on the LHHS Appropriations Subcommittee and the U.S. House Transportation and Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations Subcommittee, including U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., who leads Republicans on the THUD Appropriations Subcommittee, calling for more “funding for programs aimed at preventing falls among older adults.”

U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., were among the more than 20 members of Congress who signed Frankel’s letter.