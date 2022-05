With the bluest eyes and the most wonderful disposition, Freckles is a staff favorite. He is nearly 5 years old and weighs 63 pounds. He gets along with other dogs but should not have a home with cats or chickens. He is food motivated and easily trainable. He will need an active family to take him places. Freckles is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO