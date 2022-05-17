ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vegan barbecue joint opens in NYC

Cover picture for the articlePure Grit BBQ, a plant-based barbecue brand that has been selling its BBQ sauces and rubs since 2020, opened its first storefront Tuesday in the heart of New York City, located at 36 Lexington Ave., according...

Finding Kosher Eats on Parade Day in NYC: Celebrate Israel Parade 2022

The Celebrate Israel Parade is finally back this year after a two-year pandemic warranted hiatus. The spectacular event is scheduled for Sunday, May 22nd, and will bring thousands of Jews from around the country to the heart of New York City. As the day progresses, many parade-goers will surely grow hungry, which is exactly where this list comes in.
Just Salad opens in Harlem, New York

Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
Bronx Little Italy restaurants back after COVID complications

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Business is back in Bronx Little Italy. They struggled with the unknown due to COVID-19, but now, restaurants are feeling better than ever. The Plaza di Belmont is back on weekends, bringing a little taste of Italy to the Bronx. PIX11 News visited several Arthur Avenue restaurants in June 2020. […]
Pizza Chain With Staten Island Roots Expected to Open Next Month in Brick

We know what you’re thinking: another pizza joint in Brick. But this one, slated to open next month in the central portion of the township, is a bit different and may be worth a trip. Round Pie Pizza Company is an up-and-coming regional chain rooted in Staten Island tradition....
Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Brooklyn, New York?

Brooklyn, New York is one of the most culturally diverse places around. The food is one of the things that make this area so special, and there is nothing like eating in Brooklyn. Of course, you can't take a trip to Brooklyn without visiting an authentic pizza parlor. The interesting thing about the Brooklyn Pizza scene is that it has been featured in countless movies and television shows.
Best Spots to Kick off Summer BBQ Season

This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub. Nothing says summer like the smell of ribs smoking on the grill and a strong porch pounder in hand. However, your 500 square feet backyard-less apartment might not lend itself to the homegrown barbeque bliss of your dreams. Never fear, Grubhub has you covered with some of the best BBQ in the city delivered hot and fresh to your door. And with the Grubhub Guarantee, get these delicious meals delivered on time and at the lowest prices, guaranteed or they’ll make it right. Unpack, re-plate, and serve up delicious brisket, fall off the bone ribs, pulled pork, and all your favorites without worrying about how the sauce on your shirt will now ruin your outfit for your Saturday stroll.
Big Mac and lies? New York man sues McDonald's and Wendy's for $50M over size of their burgers as he claims they look bigger in adverts than reality

A New York man is suing McDonald's and Wendy's over misleading adverts that he says make their burgers look much bigger than they actually areLawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's says the burgers in the marketing are at least 15% larger than they are in real life Class-action lawsuit accuses fast food giants of unfair, deceptive trade practicesJustin Chimienti seeks $50m in damages for himself and other duped customers Chains have not commented on case which uses complaints from social media.
A private tour through the cheese caves of Crown Heights

Thirty feet below Bergen Street in Crown Heights, there is a network of tunnels. Inside those tunnels are 26,000 pounds of cheese, gradually aging. The caves themselves are home to Crown Finish Caves, owned by Benton Brown and Susan Boyle, and they have been off limits to the public since the onset of the pandemic.
Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
DoorDash expanding store footprint on Long Island

Food delivery company DoorDash is getting ready to open two DashMart convenience stores on Long Island, New York. The locations will be in West Babylon and Huntington, according to a Newsday report. The company already has several DashMarts in New York State. The West Babylon location is scheduled to open...
Limited-Time Biggie MetroCards Will Be Released For The NYC Rap Legend’s 50th Birthday

NYC is celebrating rap legend The Notorious B.I.G . in a rather big way this year, for what would have been his 50th birthday on May 21st. Biggie, a.k.a Christopher Wallace, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A New York native, Biggie made monumental contributions to NYC’s rap scene and is often referred as one of the best rappers of all time.
Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light

As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas.  This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […] The post Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light appeared first on W42ST.
2022 Summer Music Festival Guide!

( © Steven Lawton/Getty Images) SXSW and Coachella gave of us a taste to what to expect for the upcoming Summer Music Festival season, and we’ve compiled for you the ultimate 2022 Summer Music Festival Guide from coast to coast. This list will place you front row to when and where you can catch your favorite music acts. Grab your friends, charge your phones, and start planning for a very awesome Summer!
GoFundMe Launched for Struggling Central Park Dog Lover

New York City dogs love Central Park, as do their owners. It’s truly a dog paradise for the dwellers of this concrete jungle, with 23 dog-friendly areas as well as countless paths to walk with your furry friend. A community of pups and their parents inevitably forms; one cannot...
Grubhub is buying free lunch to those in NYC on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know to participate.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can call it a publicity stunt or an attempt to out-hustle DoorDash and UberEats, but no matter how you slice it, Grubhub, which is offering a free $15 lunch credit to everyone in the New York metropolitan area on Tuesday, May 17, has dispelled an old adage, as apparently there is such a thing as a free lunch.
