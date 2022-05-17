ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

McMorran's Night and Day Fountain gets minor facelift ahead of plaza celebration

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XR7m_0fhCFjaj00

A week ahead of the formal unveiling of a newly revamped McMorran Plaza , the space’s iconic Night and Day Fountain is getting a minor facelift.

But as during plaza construction, the fountain’s iconic statues won’t be impacted.

“Those are iconic pieces of history,” Port Huron City Manager James Freed said Tuesday. The sculptures — the reclined female night and male day figures — as well as the gold, anodized aluminum clock above, were commissioned in the late 1950s by sculptor Marshall Fredericks, also known for the Spirit of Detroit statue.

“The mayor and council were very focused on protecting that history and enhancing it,” Freed added. “So, a beautiful plaza now around it, we actually focused on when we designed the plaza to maintain line of sight to those features from the street,” he added, referring to the “knee-high brick walls” toward the corners of the former plaza that have been removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PAsD_0fhCFjaj00

The new $1 million plaza outside McMorran and on Huron Avenue downtown will include an elevated stage area, a seasonal turf space that can become an ice loop during the winter, and a beer garden connected to a bar area inside the complex’s Memorial Room.

A ceremony to celebrate the long-awaited completion of the project is set for 1 p.m. May 26 outside 701 McMorran Blvd.

City Council toured the plaza mid-construction last summer , approving a $38,950 repair bid for the fountain in January.

The original scope of work from the Milford-based National Restoration Inc. included rebuilding its northeastern corner wall, removing and resetting loose capstones, addressing loose and damaged bricks and delaminated concrete, a powerwash, and two coats of a fountain base paint, among other repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4Nal_0fhCFjaj00

On Tuesday, Rob Churchill, McMorran's manager, said crews finished with four coats of paint.

“Not only did they work on all the brickwork and sandstone work, they also worked on the fountain itself, sealing it, repainting it, repairing some stuff,” Freed said. “So, it’s in really good condition right now, and we’re going to fire that back up after the ribbon-cutting, as well.”

Parks and Recreation Director Nancy Winzer said that “some of the mechanics” of the fountain system itself will have to be addressed in a future project, which may be the subject of fundraising down the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFEAG_0fhCFjaj00

“It hasn’t been redone in a long time,” she said. “That’ll be our next thing.”

Funds to restore the fountain’s façade came from the city’s McMorran fund. Plaza improvements were largely financed with grants and donated funds.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: McMorran's Night and Day Fountain gets minor facelift ahead of plaza celebration

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Proposed restaurant with large outdoor space gets the OK from Scio planning commission

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant set to bring outdoor family fun to the Ann Arbor area has passed its latest hurdle. The Scio Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the Sam Hill Restaurant on Tuesday, May 17. Because the location features an already-constructed restaurant building, the approved plan focuses on the roughly 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a deck, brick pavers and a dirt area, to be added.
ANN ARBOR, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Historic Detroit mansion converted into bed and breakfast

After four years of renovations, a historic mansion on Jefferson has been converted to an upscale bed-and-breakfast inn. The Frederick K. Stearns house was built for a businessman in 1903, the Free Press reports:. (New owners Rachel and Eric Mitchell of Troy) set out to recapture the mansion's original splendor...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
MetroTimes

Good riddance to the Grand Prix on Detroit’s Belle Isle

The last time I rode my recumbent bike on Belle Isle — during the winter of 2019-20 — my wheels had a sign on the back urging “NO PRIX ON BELLE ISLE.”. Now I’m back — just in time to see the last Grand Prix on Belle Isle, scheduled for June 3-5 — and to observe the continuing efforts of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its equally tone-deaf colleagues on the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee (BIPAC) to “improve” the island, mostly with more pavement.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Fredericks
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor OKs deal to move forward with $9M State Street redesign

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have given the green light to proceed with a major reconstruction of State Street downtown, implementing a new curbless street design. City Council voted Monday night, May 16, to OK a cost-sharing agreement with the Downtown Development Authority for the roughly $9 million project, which will take shape over two construction seasons this year and next year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Find unique treasures from variety of dealers at this new Livonia antique shop

From old potato chip canisters and vintage dishware to 1980s era toys, Tracy Farley's new shop has a treasure trove for those waxing nostalgic. "Dealers are going to be bringing stuff all the time," she said. "Our customers would have interests from all over, from salt-and-pepper shakers to the California Raisins.
LIVONIA, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Public hearing draws big crowd

GOODLAND TWP. — On June 11, approximately one month after Saturday’s public hearing, the Goodland Township Planning Commission plans to reconvene again at the Knights of Columbus Hall to decide the fate of a proposed commercial solar energy facility. After taking in more than four hours of public...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#Parks And Recreation#Night And Day#The Fountain#City Council#Urban Construction
ClickOnDetroit.com

Customers grow frustrated with Detroit cemetery

DETROIT – Sharon Hopson is still an unhappy customer after her mother’s memorial bench at Forest Lawn Cemetery was finally placed following a story with Local 4 News. Although the bench was finally installed, Hopson said it was not what she was promised. “I went and seen it,”...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing...
DETROIT, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

1K+
Followers
647
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy