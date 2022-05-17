ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Larger teacher raises discussed by Dickson County Commissioners

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Among the topics discussed by county commissioners Monday while examining the proposed Dickson County budget was increasing the teacher raise amount.

The commissioners – some voting members of the budget committee, others members of the budget advisory committee – approved a public hearing on June 6 for the county government’s $52.13 million budget and the school district’s roughly $70 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Dickson County teachers are already getting a $1,500 raise in the proposed school district budget, which was presented by Schools Director Dr. Danny Weeks in budget committee meetings this month.

"Teachers don't make enough money,” said Commissioner Johnnie Reed.

Commissioner Jeff Eby asked how the school district planned to spend an anonymous $2.3 million donation to the schools, suggesting some portion should go toward teacher finances.

Weeks said the school board recommendations included providing money to help teachers pay for classroom resources as well as paying for student computers.

"I know that teachers do spend a lot of money out of pocket and I know it really would help them if some of that money could be used to offset that,” Eby said.

Eby then suggested $5,000 raises for all teachers, which he estimated to cost about $3.5 million.

"To me, it doesn't seem a lot because we are looking at a $70 million budget,” Eby said.

Mayor Bob Rial said the budget increase for a $5,000 raise would equate to a 25-cent property tax increase in Dickson County.

Rial reminded commissioners that they can't go through and change line items in the school board's budget.

"We can either say, 'Yes' or 'No,' or give suggestions to go back to the school board and let them come back with a different decision."

No other action was taken other than approving the June public hearing.

Rial had previously talked about the county government 2022-2023 budget, including a 3.25 percent pay increase for county employees, which means a $450,000 budget increase.

Rial said he’s already viewed the preliminary version of the schools budget and said he’s “very comfortable with the budget numbers the school board has brought for us."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Larger teacher raises discussed by Dickson County Commissioners

