ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Hanceville wreck leaves man injured

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbeBB_0fhCFReX00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – According to the Hanceville Police Department, around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a motorcycle passed a sitting patrol vehicle at excess speeds of 120 MPH.

HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder said the officer was stationed on Hwy 91 at the time. By the time he pulled out from his position and turned on his lights, he had already lost sight of the motorcycle.

“Just a couple minutes later, our officer came upon motorcycle parts in the road and found that the motorcyclist had wrecked,” Hadder said. “EMS and paramedics responded and the driver was life-flighted out.”

The driver of the motorcycle is a Decatur man but otherwise has not been identified. His injuries were labeled critical, but there is currently no update on his state.

Alabama State Troopers were brought on-scene to work the wreck.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga man killed in multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in St. Clair County Wednesday morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported the collision happened about 10:21 a.m. on Alabama Highway 174, about three miles north of Pell City. The state troopers stated that Larry Hughes, 64,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead after fatal wreck in Marshall County

The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed one death after a wreck Thursday afternoon. The multi-vehicle wreck happened about 1 p.m. on Alabama 69, on the Warrenton Causeway, the coroner's office said. One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene. Guntersville Police Department is investigating the wreck,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Hanceville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hanceville, AL
Hanceville, AL
Accidents
WAAY-TV

Coroner: Medical emergency caused deadly wreck in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner said an "apparent medical emergency" caused a wreck that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Asbury Road in Albertville. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the driver cannot be...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Deadly crashes on the rise in Limestone County

There have been five deadly crashes in Limestone County so far in May, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. "Right now, this month alone, it's above way above average," West said. West has been Limestone County's Coroner since 1982. He says typically the county averages one to two deadly...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hpd#Ems#Alabama State Troopers
wbrc.com

Calhoun County deputy retires; worked 13,000 hours for FREE

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - “Well done faithful servant!” That was part of the post Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade made for retired deputy Larry Love. Wade said Love served the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the county for free. He served over 13,000 hours without pay as a deputy.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man arrested in narcotics operation bust

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man for operating a narcotics operation in Athens. Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was arrested on May 16 after investigators discovered 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam, tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.
ATHENS, AL
cullmantribune.com

Multiple arrested across the county on drug-related charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – CCSO deputies went to a residence in the Vinemont area on Thursday, May 12 in an attempt to serve a warrant. Zackary James Lay, 34, was located at the residence. It was determined that Lay also had outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of paraphernalia.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

38-year-old Wadley man struck, killed crossing Alabama 22

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 38-year-old Wadley man was struck and killed while walking on Alabama 22, according to Alabama State Troopers. Investigators said Patrick J. Smith, 38, was trying to cross Alabama 22 when he was struck by a driver. Smith died at the scene, according to troopers.
WADLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Murray State softball team involved in Alabama crash

FAYETTE, Ala. (WTVA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shared information about a Wednesday evening crash that involved a bus carrying members of the Murray State University softball team. The incident happened at approximately 5:45 on Highway 13 in Fayette County. The crash also involved a commercial vehicle. Of the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 killed, 2 injured in Morgan County car wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with multiple injuries and a fatality. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two car crash causing delays in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two vehicle crash is causing delays just off the interstate near police headquarters in Tuscaloosa. It happened at Ofc Trevor Phillips Avenue and Inv Dornell Cousette Street. One of the people involved was transported to the hospital. Please us caution in the area. Subscribe to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy