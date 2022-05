The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will be reportedly unveiled in China on May 24th. After being introduced in China, the tracker will be announced in other countries including the U.S. Yes, we said it, the Mi Band is offered to U.S. consumers. You might remember how badly you wanted certain Xiaomi handsets over the years only to be frustrated to learn that the manufacturer had yet to offer their phones in the states. Yet, the Xiaomi power bank and the Mi Band are a couple of products that Xiaomi does sell in the U.S.

