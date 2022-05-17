Kelly Rizzo Says She Misses Late Husband Bob Saget 'Every Minute'

Kelly Rizzo said she misses her late husband, Bob Saget , “every minute” in a heartbreaking Instagram post in honor of the comedian’s 66th birthday.

Rizzo shared photos and videos from the couple’s joint birthday celebrations last year and wrote that “this last trip was so special.”

“We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time,” she wrote. “But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today.”

“Honey, everyone loves you so damn much,” Rizzo added. “You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ’round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute.”

“Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today,” she continued. “And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

Saget’s friends and former co-stars commented on Rizzo’s post with sweet words for the “Full House” actor.

“Oh my heart! I love you Bob!” comedian Kevin Nealon wrote, while Candace Cameron Bure shared, “He’s so darn sweet. I miss that sweet face. Love you Kelly ❤️ Big hugs today.”

Joel McHale added, “These brought a tear to my eye. Damn. Miss your hubby so much.”

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018 after dating for three years. The late comedian shares three daughters ― Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer ― with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo arrive for the Showtime series "Shameless" FYC red carpet event at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood on March 6, 2019. (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images)

Saget was found dead at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, just hours after the comedian performed a new set from his stand-up tour in Jacksonville.

Saget’s family later shared that the comedian died of an accidental head injury , according to an investigation by authorities.

He “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.