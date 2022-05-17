ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUCO guard J’Vonne Hadley transfers to CU men’s basketball

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

It’s always great to see a junior college player achieve their Division I dreams. Colorado men’s basketball hasn’t had many JUCO players transfer into the program in recent years but on Monday, Indian Hills Community College guard J’Vonne Hadley announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Hadley, who spent his freshman season at Northeastern in 2020-21, averaged 10.9 points last season and led the Warriors with 6.2 rebounds per game.

Here is what Tad Boyle had to say about the acquisition ( h/t Pat Rooney of BuffZone ):

“We don’t make a habit of recruiting junior college players. But the four (year school)-two-four kids, which is what J’Vonne is, he was a qualifier out of high school. He’s not your typical junior college player, or junior college student. It just felt like he fit exactly what we need.

“(Hadley) is probably a little undersized in terms of playing inside. But he can rebound the ball. He can rebound the ball. He can score in a lot of different ways. He’s a defensive guy who can guard multiple positions with that 6-foot-6 size. With Bobi Klintman and that situation that went down, we felt like we needed somebody who could come in and play right away, especially with Jabari still up in the air.”

Hadley’s former head coach Hank Plona at Indian Hills also shared his admiration for Hadley:

