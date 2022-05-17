ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Software glitch to blame for accidental Chevy Chase Canyon emergency alert

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvgnv_0fhCDsMS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXuoE_0fhCDsMS00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 17 AM Edition) 02:01

An emergency alert which was sent out in error to cell phones across Los Angeles County Saturday was caused by a software glitch.

On Saturday, the Glendale Fire Department held an evacuation drill for residents of Chevy Chase Canyon.

However, during the drill, an alert was erroneously sent out across L.A. County informing residents of Chevy Chase Canyon to evacuate.

On Monday, the city of Glendale confirmed that the cause of the glitch was a software program.

"After further investigation into the root cause of this error, it was determined that the program used to send out the messaging had restrictions our city staff was unaware of," said Solene Manoukian, Glendale community relations coordinator. "This resulted in an override of the error notice, and the system defaulted to a countywide notification."

Manoukian also said city officials have taken steps to implement several safeguards and ensure that the error does not recur.

The alert was sent out Saturday while the region was contending with increased fire danger due to hot, dry and gusty conditions. A 200-acre wildfire broke out May 11 in Laguna Niguel in Orange County, destroying 20 homes and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LAPD motorcycle officer injured on 405 Freeway in Santa Monica

A Los Angeles motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a collision on the 405 freeway.Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3 p.m. after reports of an officer down on the southbound lanes of the 405 freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, and was reportedly conscious and breathing. The moments leading up to the incident were not immediately known, and as a result, CHP issued a Sigalert, which was expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Ballona Creek homeless encampment continues to frustrate Del Rey residents

RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...
DEL REY, CA
CBS LA

Driver to stand trial in Tesla autopilot crash which killed two in Gardena

The driver of a Tesla which was operating on autopilot must stand trial for a 2019 crash that killed two people in Gardena, a judge ruled Thursday. There is enough evidence to try Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, a Los Angeles County judge said in a Compton courtroom. It is believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system. The crash occurred on Dec. 29, 2019, at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Gardena police said the Tesla Model S left a...
GARDENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities looking for 17-year-old Ramiro Madrigal missing from East LA

Authorities sought the public's help to help locate a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area early Friday morning.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue.Madrigal is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and green camouflage pants."Madrigal does not have any known medical conditions but suffers from depression," a sheriff's department statement said. "He has no history of running away. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public's help."Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Detective M. Ortiz at 323-365-2936; the watch commander at 323-264- 4151; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 8 injured in San Bernardino hookah lounge shooting

Nine people were shot, one of whom is dead, following a shooting in San Bernardino Saturday. "My heart dropped," said witness Amiyah Ramos. "In my head, I'm thinking, 'I'm [about to] die or something.'"According to Sgt. Thomas Aquino of the San Bernardino Police Department, the incident occurred just after midnight on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino. There was an altercation during a party inside Tha Blu Flame hookah lounge. "I was dancing with my homegirls," said Ramos. "All of a sudden, I heard shooting."Shots were fired inside the building, and the brawl spilled out into the parking lot where more shots were...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest alleged murder suspect following pursuit through Inland Empire

Authorities were in pursuit of a reported murder suspect in the Inland Empire Friday evening. The pursuit reportedly began in San Bernardino before the suspect led authorities through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona via the westbound 10 Freeway. It wasn't immediately known what prompted San Bernardino area law enforcement to engage in pursuit with the suspect, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.At around 9:55 p.m., the suspect yielded to pursuing officers near the Fairplex in Pomona. The suspect was said to be in custody just before 11 p.m. As authorities conducted an investigation, all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway were closed to traffic until around 10:30 p.m., when one lanes was opened. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mercedes Benz suspected in Orange County vehicle burglaries outfitted with license plate flipper, gas-siphoning device

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Multiple people injured after fight breaks out at a Covina cemetery

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after deputies broke up a fight at a Covina cemetery Saturday. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a fight broke out at about 5:50 p.m. at the Forest Lawn cemetery at 21300 Via Verde Street. When police arrived multiple suspects had fled, and several victims had to be transported to different hospitals. One of the victims was reportedly bleeding from the chest.As of Saturday, deputies have not released any further information. 
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old arrested following explosion at Grand Terrace Middle School

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 
GRAND TERRACE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Cbs News Los Angeles#Chevy Chase Canyon
CBS LA

Armed burglar shot dead in Walnut home

An alleged burglar was shot and killed inside a Walnut home, deputies said Saturday. "I thought this was a very safe neighborhood," said Walnut resident Elaine Thai.A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The couple was investigating the sound in their home when the man "was confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun and a shooting ensued," sheriff's deputies said.Deputies believe there were two suspects involved in the burglary. The second suspect fled the scene. "The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's department said.Neither the man nor his wife was injured.Investigators said the first suspect's handgun was located at the scene.The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
WALNUT, CA
CBS LA

LA County moved from 'low' to 'medium' COVID level as cases rise

Los Angeles County's rate of COVID-19 spread moved from low to medium Thursday prompting county officials to remind residents to mask up indoors, get vaccinated and boosted and get tested at the first sign of illness."We have now moved to a medium community level which is concerning since it could signal that the increases that we're seeing in our COVID cases may soon put pressure on our healthcare resources," said County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.The change happens when there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents. As of Thursday, the county reported 202 cases per 100,000 people.L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Report: Laguna Woods church gunman sent his diary to Chinese newspaper in Monterey Park

The man accused of opening fire on a Laguna Woods church congregation -- killing one man and injuring five others -- because of his political hatred of Taiwan, dubbed himself a "destroying" angel in a seven-volume diary sent to a Chinese-language newspaper before the attack, the paper said Wednesday. David Chou, 68, spent $16.10 to mail seven thick photocopied volumes of handwritten Chinese text and a flash drive to the World Journal office in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Monterey Park, according to photos published in the paper. The newspaper said the pages bore the title: "Diary of an Angel...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed after car collides into pole in Sun Valley; hundreds without power

A woman was killed in a collision late Wednesday night in which a car was sent careening into a power pole in Sun Valley. The crash occurred in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road at about 10:45 p.m. According to Los Angeles police, a Nissan Versa going east on Lankershim Boulevard ran a red light and collided with a Lexus that was traveling north on San Fernando Road. The impact sent the Nissan careening into a power pole and bringing down power lines. The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene, police said. She was not immediately identified. The collision also knocked out power to 555 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers for several hours Thursday morning. It has since been restored. The downed power lines also shut down Metrolink Antelope Valley train service between the Sylmar and Sun Valley stations. AV Line 201 to Lancaster and AV Line 210 to Los Angeles were canceled. Trains were only able to go as far south as the Sylmar station. For the latest Metrolink service information, click here. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Glitch
CBS LA

Feds investigate Newport Beach Tesla crash which killed 3

The U.S. government's road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla involved in a Newport Beach crash which killed three people last week was operating on a partially automated driving system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the crash, which occurred at about 12:45 a.m. on May 12 on the Pacific Coast Highway, near Newport Boulevard. Newport Beach police arrived on scene to find that a 2022 Tesla Model S sedan had crashed into a curb and then hit construction...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills High School told to "shelter in place" due to social media threat

Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat involving a photo of a suspect pointing a so-called "airsoft" gun at the school.According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school. Police said a photo was posted to social media showing the suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun pointed in the direction of the high school. LAPD officers later located the suspect who posted the photo, which was taken in the 10000 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard in the Century City area and took the person into custody.Officers said they located an airsoft gun during the arrest.The orders were lifted as of 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Rebecca Grossman's arraignment in Westlake Village crash that killed Iskander brothers postponed

Socialite Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, appeared in court Friday for an arraignment hearing that was postponed until next month.Grossman, 58, has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges in the 2020 crash in Westlake Village that killed two boys – 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his brother, 8-year-old Jacob.The co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation allegedly sped through a crosswalk before she hit the boys, who were walking with their family. Investigators say they believe she was racing another driver when it happened.She was arrested by sheriff's deputies after her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, came to a stop about a quarter-mile from the crash scene because its engine broke down, according to prosecutors.Following a preliminary hearing earlier this month, Grossman was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, plus a felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. She faces a maximum of 34 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
CBS LA

Las Virgenes residents only allowed to water lawn once a week as drought worsens

As the drought worsens and as their water supply dwindles, residents in some of the richest parts of Los Angeles County will only be able to water their lawns once a week or face fines. "We're all planting cactus and succulents and foregoing the lawns that we used to have," said Agoura Hills resident Dawn Schneider. Beginning on June 1, residents like Schneider will be limited to a one-day-per-week irrigation restriction as the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District Board attempts to address water supply challenges because of the ongoing drought. This new limitation will affect residents in Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy