A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after a shooting in Socastee on Tuesday morning that injured one person, according to police records. The Horry County Police Department was called to Lake Park Drive about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police found a victim in her vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HCPD.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO