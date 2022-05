Florida State has just one bowl appearance over the last four seasons and hasn't recorded a winning record since 2017. Coach Mike Norvell went 3-6 in '20 but improved to 5-7, with four of those losses coming by one score last season. The Seminoles seem to be heading in the right direction under the third-year coach, but it's crucial for this program to show more on-field progress this fall. Quarterback Jordan Travis returns after recording 207.4 total yards a game last season, and the defense brings back seven starters after limiting teams to 26.5 points a contest.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO