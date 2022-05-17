ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK: Unnamed Conservative lawmaker held on suspicion of rape

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party said Tuesday it has asked one of its lawmakers to stay away from Parliament while he is under police investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offenses.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was also arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. The man, in his 50s, remains in custody, police said.

The force said it received a report in January 2020 relating to the alleged offenses, which were said to have been committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further,” the Conservative whips office said in a statement.

The news was the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against British lawmakers. Earlier this month, Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as Conservative lawmaker after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

