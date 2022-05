Bring Me the Horizon are bringing themselves stateside this fall, announcing a North American tour that includes several festival appearances along the way as well. The tour will include support from Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain and will take place over the course of just over a month of shows. The trek gets underway Sept. 22 when the band takes the stage in Louisville, Kentucky for the annual Louder Than Life Festival, and two nights later, on Sept. 24, the band will welcome their support acts to the trek while playing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO