ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

VA Medical Center to host hiring fair on Saturday

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyz29_0fhCA8Sg00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host an in-person hiring fair on Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The hiring fair will take place inside the facility’s Montgomery Hall conference room.

The available positions include Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Telemetry Technicians, and Surgical Technicians.

USACE, Brandon sign water system rehabilitation agreement

Those who are interested in working at the hospital should bring a current resume, unofficial transcripts, basic life support/advanced life support (BLS/ALS) certification, proof of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, two forms of government-issued identification (i.e., driver’s license, U.S. Military ID card, U.S. passport, Social Security Card), and professional certifications to the job fair.

Interested individuals, who are not able to stop by this event, can contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Face masks required at South Central Regional Medical Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will require all who enter the hospital to wear a face mask effective May 18, 2022. According to officials, masks must be worn at all times in the presence of patients and in common/public areas of healthcare facilities. Masks must cover the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District offering free camps

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) will offer free camps for students this summer. The Vicksburg Post reported the camps allow students to review material, to receive individualized learning and to preview material for the upcoming school year. According to the newspaper, the following camps will be offered: ACT Summer Enrichment […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Sustainable mowing operations coming to Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning in Spring 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) implemented changes to mowing operations at Vicksburg National Military Park. The park is managing mowing and vegetation more sustainably through a combination of prioritizing mowing locations based on schedules, implementing more controlled burns, and propagating pollinator native plant meadows. Leaders said the new mowing […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WJTV 12

Forrest General awarded for heart attack treatment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is one of 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. The award is given to hospitals that show success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. Forrest General performed […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Summer Job Fair set for June 6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 4th Annual Summer Job Fair will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg on Monday, June 6. The job fair is the largest of its kind in Hattiesburg history and is the leading job fair in the Pine Belt. Forrest County Justice Court Judge and Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Annual Trail of Honor to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Harley Davidson Dealership of Jackson will host the 20th Annual Trail of Honor on May 21-22. The event will be held on the dealership grounds at I-55 South in Jackson. Trail of Honor is open free to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mental Health Meetup to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are invited to attend a free Mental Health Meetup for Mental Health Month in Jackson on Wednesday, May 25. The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) will provide guests with opportunities to learn more about available mental health resources. Organizers will spotlight the importance of peer support services in the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center#Vamc#Registered Nurses#Telemetry Technicians#Usace#Bls Als#Social Security Card
WJTV 12

Pre-K Collaborative to host enrollment events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JPS Hinds Pre-K Collaborative is hosting a “Sno Biz Enrollment Blizzard” on Saturday, May 21 to enroll students in Pre-K through twelfth grade for the 2022-2033 school year. Enrollment events are scheduled at the following times at Sno Biz locations throughout the City of Jackson: Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Governor announces new Department of Public Safety hires

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi and our capital city are in constant conversations on how to handle the crime wave. Wednesday, the Governor announced new leaders on the public safety team that he says will contribute to changing the trends. “We know that are having a capital city that is vibrant,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC hosts open interview event for aspiring nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson hosted a walk-up job interview event on Monday in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. Recruiters at UMMC wanted to host the walk-up job interview event to give aspiring nurses and therapists an opportunity to get a possible position on the spot. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi hosts luncheon

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi (CACM) hosted their second annual ‘I protect Children’ luncheon on Wednesday, May 18. The luncheon was held at the Country Club of Jackson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CACM hosted this annual event to bring the community together and discuss solutions to eliminate child […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Health Services
WJTV 12

Local pastor hosting Men Who Care Conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local Jackson pastor is calling on all men who care about the City of Jackson to come together and develop positive solutions. Pastor Joseph White with the Restoration Community Center announced that he will host the Men Who Care Conference. Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives donations for Tiger Career Closet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) partnered with the Mississippi Women Lawyer’s Association to sponsor a professional clothing drive during Women’s History Month. The drive collected business attire and shoes that were donated to the Jackson State University’s (JSU) Tiger Career Closet. The Tiger Career Closet, which opened in November 2017, allows JSU […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez-Adams School District approves $5K incentive for teachers

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) will pay some teachers in areas of “critical need” a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, May 17. The Natchez Democrat reported the bonus is for English, mathematics and science teachers. Superintendent Fred Butcher said the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Energy Fairs to take place at Pine Belt locations

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric Power Association will host its annual Energy Fairs, encouraging individuals to save energy. The fairs are free to the public and will be held at local stores from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Energy Fairs will provide numerous ways for families to learn about energy efficiency and conservation, […]
WAYNESBORO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mobile Welding Training Center moved to another prison

JACKSON – After five months of helping to train 32 incarcerated women at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, the MDOC’s Mobile Welding Training Center is now moving to another location to train more inmates. On Monday, the mobile unit pulled out of the facility on...
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt police equipment approved by city leaders

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt leaders approved new equipment for the Gluckstadt Police Department. The Madison County Journal reported the new equipment includes vehicles, radios, uniforms and cameras. During the meeting on May 10, Barry Hale was sworn-in as the assistant police chief for the department. He was Chief Wendell Watts’ first hire since taking […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Midway Road in Hinds County closed

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced an emergency closure for Midway Road. Midway Road will be closed south of Parsons Road until repairs can be made. Leaders have not released a timeline on when the road will be repaired.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy