In response to extending City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s already overstuffed contract, one City Council representative said that it was about keeping talent here in El Paso. If extremely high wages are necessary to keep talent in our government, why are professionals with doctorates and master’s degrees making such a small amount of money compared to Gonzalez and the deputy city managers? For example, jobs posted for veterinarians only start at $73,230.35. Librarians, who must have a master’s degree, start at $40,344.68.

EL PASO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO