The City of Clermont will be accepting sealed bids for the1998 Chevy Truck. June 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. – The Bids will be opened at this meeting. If you have any questions or would like to view the truck, please contact. Brian Schroeder at 563-423-7295. The City reserves...

CLERMONT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO