Museum of Nature, Sciences reopens this weekend

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will celebrate its reopening Friday through Monday with a ribbon cutting and tours.

The attraction, formerly known as a museum of natural history, is changing its name to reflect its mission of connecting Delaware citizens with the state’s natural development and the science behind it.

The $10.8 million renovation started at the end of 2020 with the inside of the museum stripped down to the studs in the wall.

The evolved space will now offer paleozoic, regional and global galleries , as well as a cafe that sells prepackaged food, a respite area and a gallery for changing exhibits from local agencies.

In addition, the renovation included lighting and sound system, installation of a fire alarm suppression system, new paving, new air conditioning system, renovated restrooms and refreshed meeting, event and temporary exhibit spaces.

Events this week include:

Friday, May 20: 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and tours for invited guests and the media.

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Member-only preview including special tours about the renovation process and new exhibits. Also open to members of partnering museums Delaware Art Museum, Hagley Museum & Library, Mt. Cuba, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and Tyler Arboretum. Admission is free for members; pre-registration for timed tickets is requested.

Monday, May 23: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Open to the public. Timed tickets will be available at delmns.org .

Once open to the public, t he museum will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is $12.95 for ages 3 and up, $3.95 for toddlers ages 1-2, and free for infants under 12 months. There is a $1 discount for tickets purchased in advance online. Admission is free for DelMNS members.

For the first year, members of Delaware Art Museum, Hagley Museum & Library, Mt. Cuba, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, and Tyler Arboretum also receive free general admission.

The museum release a raft of photos of its finished work. Here’s a peek.