King of Prussia, PA – Northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists will encounter long-term and short-term lane closures through three separate work zones in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

WEST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO